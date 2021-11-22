Salma Hayek receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame









Washington [US], November 22 (ANI): Actress Salma Hayek has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to People magazine, the 55-year-old actor recently became the 2,709th celebrity to receive a star on the iconic catwalk at a special ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theater.

During her acceptance speech, Hayek encouraged others to “find something to love” as much as she has loved cinema over the years.

“If you think you’re not good like me, then do yourself right,” the ‘House of Gucci’ star told the crowd.

“It doesn’t have to be the movies. Be your best at whatever you do,” she added.

“Try to be better. Try to find joy in what you do. Work hard. Prepare yourself. Don’t care what someone says. But most of all, don’t listen to yourself when you put yourself down,” she continued.

Earlier in her speech, Hayek touched on some of the struggles she faced early in her career in the 1990s, including a frightening incident in Hollywood where she was nearly stabbed by a stranger.

The actor said a “poor man who was on the ground and was very messy” attempted to attack her after she ignored his cry while pointing to a friend nearby.

Eventually, Hayek said, two Hells Angels “gentlemen” arrested the man and escorted the women to their car. “Every time I thought of Hollywood Boulevard, that’s what I remember,” the star said at the ceremony. “The truth is when I got home that night I said, ‘What am I doing here? Nobody wants me. I mean, I almost did. kill today. ‘”

The ‘Eternals’ actor also recalled being confronted with racism in both public and professional contexts. Hayek recalled a studio telling her, “Why don’t you go back to (Mexican) telenovelas? You will never find a job here,” which she said has happened “many times”.

“So I said, ‘Nobody wants me here. They want me in my country, “” Hayek remembers at the time.

In the end, she chose to hold on. “If you are wondering what gave me the courage to stay I say it was you because even though they didn’t know me, here in Hollywood, the studios, all the Latins that are in the United States knew who I was, ”Hayek mentioned. “They understood that I came here with dreams like them.”

Ahead of his acceptance speech, Hayek received praise from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao and actor Adam Sandler.

Sandler called her “Grown Ups” co-star and friend “one of the best actresses of our generation.” “You are an amazing person,” the comedian told Hayek. “You know, down to earth is a good line about Salma. She’s nice to everyone… She’s an amazing actress, but honestly, the nicest girl.”

Zhao spoke about the support she received from Hayek during the difficult times of filming “Eternals”. The director praised the Marvel star for being both an “amazing actress” and a person.

“Salma is a person of incredible talent, depth and compassion,” Zhao explained.

“She is a woman who is brave enough to chart her own path and doesn’t allow anyone to put her in the box,” Zhao added. (ANI)

