Adele bungle interview leaves Australian TV reporter mortified | Adele

A mortified Australian TV reporter tried to explain how he missed an exclusive interview with singer Adele about her new album.

Channel Sevens Weekend Sunrise host Matt Doran and a team traveled to London for the chat, which was would have been part of a 1 million Australian dollars package including the broadcast rights to the television show Adeles One Night Only. It would have been Adele’s only Australian interview.

After Doran conceded during the interview that he had heard only one track from his last job, 30, the interview was canned. Sony refuses to publish the images.

Doran said he just missed the email with a preview of the album.

In the fiercely competitive world of Australian breakfast television, the interview would have been a major blow for Channel Seven, which is locked in an eternal battle with Channel Nines Today in ratings.

Doran has now admitted that he missed an electronic card with a preview of his latest job.

Forgetting has made many people wonder how he could have made such a mistake.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford tweeted that it was pretty shoddy but also totally out of character for Doran.

Writer Tarla Lambert described it as a privilege personified. There are thousands upon thousands of highly trained and talented reporters waiting behind the scenes who would kill for the post of Matt Dorans, she wrote in Womens Agenda.

The fact that he thought it was reasonable to go to an interview with one of the most influential women in the world, and not ask her about her work, is reason enough to give her a chance. to one of those other young hopefuls.

Doran told the Australian he had no idea he was in possession of his album, which was not released until Friday, a few weeks after Dorans’ trip to London.

It was an oversight, but not a deliberate snub, he said. This is the most important email I have ever missed.

The Daily Telegraph reported that after the exclusive interview, Adele asked him what he thought about his long-awaited fourth studio album.

I did not listen to it, Doran would have answered. Sony had veto rights over the interview as well as footage of the Oprah Winfreys One Night Only special with Adele.

Doran said he somehow missed the email when he landed in London, but denied early reports that Adele had dropped the interview.

Adele didn’t storm out, he said. In fact, it was quite the opposite. What was supposed to be 20 minutes has been extended to 29 minutes.

Most of the discussion was about the album. I told him: I only had the privilege of hearing Easy on Me, but not the other songs.

Doran also said he had not been officially suspended from Sunrise, after reports suggested he was spoken to and suspended for two weeks.

When Doran posted on Instagram on November 4 that his impending interview with Adele was going to be quite special, he didn’t realize how much of a sensation it would make.

Meanwhile, ABC political reporter Matt Doran was heating up after being mistaken for the Sunrise star of the same name.

Take it easy with me, he tweeted.