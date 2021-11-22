Long-time Beach Boys collaborator Billy Hinsche has died at age 70 | National entertainment





DENVER (AP) Billy Hinsche, singer-songwriter and musician in a 1960s pop group starring Dino Martin Jr. and Desi Arnaz Jr. who went on to record and tour for decades with the Beach Boys, has died, according to reports friends and former associates. He was 70 years old. Hinsche died of cancer on Saturday, actress Lucie Arnaz, longtime friend and brother of Desi Arnaz Jr., said in an Instagram post. She also wrote that Hinsche’s mother Celia died on Saturday at the age of 95. It was not immediately known where Hinsche, a resident of Henderson, Nevada, died. Messages left by phone, social media and email for Lucy Arnaz and the Beach Boys’ music and sales agents were not immediately returned on Sunday. One of the best humans, friends, storytellers and musicians on the entire planet has just returned home to rest, Arnaz said, noting that she had known Hinsche from childhood. We were like brother and sister, ”she said. We lost a great friend, family member and forever member of The Beach Boys on Saturday. Well I miss him a lot “, Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love said via Twitter. To all of us who had the pleasure of knowing him, his jovial nature, his immense talent and his sense of humor will be missed, “said Love. RIP Friend. We Love You Always.” Love & Mercy Billy Hinsche, ” tweeted Brian Wilson of the band.. According to his website, Hinsche composed music for his 1960s band known as Dino, Desi & Billy and had many other contributions including co-writing “Away” with Dennis Wilson. Hinsche has collaborated with Warren Zevon, Joan Jett, America and many other artists during his long career. Born June 29, 1951 in Manila, Philippines, Hinsche moved with his family to Beverly Hills, California, where he met Dean Martin Jr. and Desi Arnaz Jr. in high school. Their group opened for The Beach Boys, Paul Revere & The Raiders, and others before Hinsche began recording and performing with The Beach Boys in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s. Hinsche, who holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, has produced several documentary films featuring his time with the Beach Boys. He also released his own music. Hinsche’s sister, Annie Wilson, was married to the late Carl Wilson, who died in 1998 of cancer. Hinsche served on the board of directors of the Carl Wilson Foundation, which funds cancer research and helps people with the disease. ___ This story corrected the spelling of Lucie Arnaz, not Lucy Arnaz.

