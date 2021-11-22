Ajay Devgn Ends 30 Years In Bollywood Kajol Amitabh Bachchan Akshay Kumar Suniel Shetty Pen Down Sincere Notes





New Delhi: Ajay Devgn is one of the country’s most beloved celebrities. He commands a large number of fans and is very popular for the characters she has portrayed on screen. Whether it’s movies or interviews, Ajay Devgn has a different style of speaking both in real life and in real life. Shedding light on the same, his wife Kajol wrote a heartfelt note as her husband spent 30 years in the film industry today (November 22). Kajol shared an invaluable throwback photo with the ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ actor and wrote: “Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many hours before that in the cinema @ajaydevgn. With the same quiet and constant dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry. Always respect. Keep rocking! “ Other celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others also wrote down their emotions on the “Singham” actor who finished 3 decades in the industry. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter and wrote: “#AjayDevgn, completes 30 years in the film industry on November 22 when his film ‘Phool aur Kante’ was released. Spoken softly, not interfering, but filled with passion. My congratulations Ajay, may you continue for another 70. Akshay Kumar also shared a photo from their recent movie “Sooryavanshi” and recalled their time in Bollywood when there were “newbies” and they trained in martial arts together. He tweeted: “Mujhe yaad hai when as a beginner the principal aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte when your father was training us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn, and that’s been 30 years at #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship remains! Suniel Shetty also shared a photo and wrote: “#TeesSaalBaad AJ continues to break evil and do #GolMaal on screen. One of the best friends, costars, ever. Always there for my family and me. Really #MrNiceGuy. I only wish you Phools and no kaantes always. @ajaydevgn # 30yearsofajaydevgn #TheManWithThePerfectSplit #Dilwale forever. Meanwhile, speaking of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming films, the actor will next be seen in “Maidaan”, “Mayday”, “Thank God”, “RRR”, “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and “Drishyam 2”. READ ALSO | “Thank God” Release Date: Ajay Devgn’s “Slice Of Life” To Hit Theaters In 2022 Stay tuned for more news.

