Hollywood film House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga to screen in Nigeria





The real and scandalous House of Gucci family drama which stars the American music star, Lady Gaga, is scheduled to screen in all Silverbird theaters nationwide starting November 26. House of Gucci, which is Ridley Scott’s latest film, is an exciting three-decade exploration into the tangled history of the multigenerational Gucci family, one of murder, madness, glamor and greed. The film stars Lady Gaga, of Italian descent as Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), who was tried and convicted of orchestrating the murder of her ex-husband. It follows the events and aftermath of the Gucci assassination in 1995, spanning three decades in the life of the haute couture family. House of Gucci also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino. Silverbird film distribution, an exclusive distributor of Universal and Paramount Pictures films, including House of Gucci, said in a statement that director Ridley Scotts’ vision for House of Gucci’s visual style, according to production designer Arthur Marx, was one of elegance and luxury. The best of the best. A world of privileges with no expense spared – but with a budget and a schedule. Given that the film spans three decades, the makeup team conveys the specific look of each era, which included variations in makeup and hairstyles with the transformation of performers into celebrities of the era – from Grace Jones to Andy Warhol and Karl Lagerfeld, Silverbird film distribution, a leading partner in the film supply chain services industry, said. The main locations of the House of Gucci script are in Rome, Milan, New York and in the Alps. In fact, most of the film was shot in and around the Italian capital with interiors at the famous Cinecitta. Gucci is recognized and admired around the world and was created by the founder of the prestigious fashion brand Guccio Gucci, who opened his first boutique for quality leather goods in Florence, Italy exactly one hundred years ago. House of Gucci, which had its world premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on November 9, depicts the infamous murder of scion Maurizio Gucci by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. It is based on a true story, first described in a book of the same name by Sarah Gay Forden. Support PREMIUM TIMES integrity and credibility journalism Good journalism is expensive. Yet only good journalism can guarantee the possibility of a good society, responsible democracy and transparent government. For free and ongoing access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask that you consider modestly supporting this noble enterprise. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to maintain relevant journalism and ensure that it remains free and accessible to everyone. Make a donation TEXT OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT : To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401 …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/entertainment/nollywood/496699-hollywood-movie-house-of-gucci-starring-lady-gaga-to-screen-in-nigeria.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos