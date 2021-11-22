Ajay Devgn after 30 years in Bollywood

Superstar Ajay Devgn ended his 30 years in the Hindi film industry on Monday and said the key ingredient in his continued existence in the film world was his passion for films and his stubbornness to continue to evolve.

The 52-year-old actor entered the Hindi film industry with Phool Aur Kaante, released on November 22, 1991.

The Kuku Kohli-directed romantic action flick performed well commercially, and Devgn’s introduction to the film is best remembered, a 180-degree split balanced on two moving motorcycles. The stunt was designed by her late father and veteran action choreographer Veeru Devgan.

“I’m warming up and plan to go on for another 30 to 40 years,” Devgn promised.

To survive three decades, it takes hard work, courage, luck, blessings and most of all tenacity, Devgn added.

It is often said that it is the survival of the fittest. Yes, you have to be healthy and fit mentally and physically, to last 30 years and not seek a break, the actor, who is also a director and producer, told PTI in an interview.

As an actor, some of his most notable films include Jigar, Vijaypath, Diljale, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Zakhm, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Omkara, Golmaal, Singham series, Raid, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, between others.

Over the years, Devgn has had its ups and downs, but has managed to prove his mettle as a versatile artist trying out various genres ranging from action to romance to comedy.

Passion for cinema makes him “tick every minute”, he said.

I can’t say what’s in the movies that make my world go round. Every aspect of cinema is delicious, enjoyable, and must be cherished. From emotion to technology, cinema is constantly evolving and my hunger for it is insatiable, he added.

When asked to pick out some of his career-defining roles, the actor said it was a bit difficult to choose from his 100 films, but he is immensely proud of Phool Aur Kaante and Tanhaji: The Unsung. Warrior.

I am proud of Phool Aur Kaante ‘who gave birth to me and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ who marked my century. The intervening period saw milestones and mistakes. However, I don’t believe in the importance of dwelling on past glory. We must look ahead.

Devgn became a director with U Me Aur Hum in 2008, which dealt with Alzheimer’s disease. He also starred in the romantic drama opposite his wife, actor Kajol. In his upcoming directorial endeavor Shivaay (2016), he featured high octane action sequences in a film that had a touching father-daughter story at heart.

He returns to the director’s chair with Mayday, provisionally titled, presented as a drama “on the edge of the seat”.

Mayday introduces Devgn as pilot and Rakul Preet Singh as co-pilot. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and “Love Per Square Foot” actor Angira Dhar round out the film’s cast.

Speaking about making films set in different spaces, Devgn said the attempt was to make films more “meaningful” than “popcorn” artists.

I don’t go out of my way to pick something just to make a statement. Most often the topics came to me at different stages and at that point I felt motivated to make this film. I don’t want to be associated with just popcorn stuff. Frankly, I have nothing against popcorn cinema.

However, if I had to choose a topic to lead, I would like it to be more meaningful and deep. Maybe one day I’ll do a light film too. Like I said, it’s a decision made at this point in life, he added.

The actor is also set to make a foray into the digital space with the Disney + Hotstar crime drama series Rudra-The Edge of Darkness, a remake of the British series Luther, starring Idris Elba.

Speaking about his first series, Devgn said: I loved Luther ‘and enjoyed the multiple seasons long before I was offered the desi remake. Idris Elba plays a cutting edge cop with multiple nuances and as a viewer he got my full attention.

When I was offered Rudra ‘, I felt it was a good start for me as an actor on a streaming platform. Besides the nuanced cop character, the element of mystery and thrill was worth it.

Devgn continues to be one of the busiest actors even today with a slew of movies like SS Rajamouli RRR’s telugu action drama, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed by Gangubai Kathiawadi, Maidaan a sports drama, the remake from Kaithi, the historical drama Chanakya, the light-hearted artists like Thanks God and Golmaal 5 and Singham 3 to come.

We actors are lucky and lucky to go out there and do something that we love every day of our lives. I didn’t choose Amit Sharma’s “Maidaan”, the film chose me. It’s one of those sports-based drama films with a terrific emotional anchor that will stay forever, he said.

As for RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, he has made appearances in both highly anticipated projects.

When you have masters like Rajamouli Sir and Sanjay, you don’t question the length of a role. You do it for the sheer pleasure of being on set with them and sharing their vision, Devgn said.

The actor also informed that Kaithi, for which the Hindi title has yet to be finalized, is expected to hit the floors early next year and that Singham 3 is expected to start rolling around October.

For the remaining projects (Raid 2 ‘, Chanakya’, Golmaal 5 ‘), there is no set timetable. I know the movies will be coming. The pandemic cost us all a few years. So until the backlog clears, I can’t see that far into the future, he said.

