Neeru Bajwa in his Hollywood debut: Dreaming is the first step to reality | Punjabi movie news





Some personalities do not need to be introduced, and Neeru Bajwa is one example. The actress who has devoted years to Punjabi cinema and has also marked Bollywood is now reaching new horizons with her Hollywood projects. She made her directorial debut Christie Will Wolfs ‘Christmas Time Is Here’, which was recently featured on television. Neerus’ work in the film is greatly appreciated. The director shared one of Neerus’ shots on her story on social media and wrote – Amazing Job. Neeru Bajwa also wrote a self-righteous note, in which she mentions that she had the courage to dream, and eventually her dreams came true.



The Queen of Pollywood shared her scene from the film on her social media and wrote – My only dream was to act. My dream became reality. The path leading to my journey is now made during the night. But I know it wasn’t. I might have missed out on a lot of things in life, but at the same time, haven’t I? On the contrary, I didn’t miss anything in life, I gained a lot of adventures, self-love, stronger bonds with my family, the love of my life, my beautiful daughters and my love for the movie theater. Cinema has many languages ​​and for me as an audience I enjoy watching many movies and TV series in different languages ​​and that is the same joy I experience as an actor working in different languages. People say love has no language. An actor also has no language, just love for the feel of his character. And here I am the daughter of two immigrant parents who dared to dream big like two individuals. An appreciation to myself for having dared to dream. Dreaming is the first step towards reality and it is my reality. Plus, Neeru Bajwa has another Hollywood surprise in the kitten. She will be seen in an untitled horror film, which will mark Bishal Dutta’s directorial debut. The film will also star Megan Suri, Vik Sahay and Betty Gabriel.



Meanwhile, on the Pollywood front, Neeru Bajwa was last seen in Paani Ch Madhaani alongside Gippy Grewal. In the near future, she also has a number of other Punjabi films like Beautiful Billo, Shava Ni Girdhari Lal, Snowman, and more.



