Eddie Redmayne Reportedly Dismissing Danish Transgender Girl Role | Entertainment
Eddie Redmayne confessed that playing a transgender person in “The Danish Girl” was “a mistake”.
The 39-year-old actor starred as transgender woman Lili Elbe in the 2015 film, for which he earned an Oscar nomination.
However, the “Fantastic Beasts” star admitted he regretted playing the role.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, he admitted: No, I wouldn’t accept it now. I made this film with the best of intentions, but I think it was a mistake.
The biggest discussion of the frustrations around the casting is because a lot of people don’t have a chair at the table. There must be a leveling, otherwise we will continue to have these debates.
Eddie has already expressed his support for the transgender community.
He insisted that it is “culturally imperative” to “respect transgender people”, following a controversial comment by JK Rowling, for which she was accused of being transphobic.
The 56-year-old author – who is best known for writing the “Harry Potter” books – was criticized for apparently disabling transgender people, when she took to Twitter to criticize an article for using the expression “menstruating” rather than “women”.
JK’s tweet read: “‘People who are menstruating.’ I’m sure there was a word for these people. Someone help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? (Sic) “
And, Eddie – who plays Newt Scamander in the “Harry Potter” spinoff film series “Fantastic Beasts” – has expressed his “disagreement” with the award-winning writer, insisting that “trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. “
He said at the time: “Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I’ve tried to educate myself constantly. It’s an ongoing process.
“As someone who has worked with both JK Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to be absolutely clear about my position. I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women. , trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid.
“I would never want to speak for the community, but I know my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identity, which too often results in violence and abuse. They just want to live their life. peacefully, and it’s time to let them do it. “
