10 of the worst Bollywood movies rated IMDb in 2021





While 2021 has brought some of the best movies of all time, there have surely been plenty of hiccups when it comes to Bollywoood’s releases. Here are 10 of the lowest rated Bollywood movies of 2021 according to IMDb, which you would surely like to miss. 1. Radhe – 1.8 Selmon Bhai + Action movie = Don’t watch the list. This movie is actually Bhai’s lowest IMDb movie to date. Source: Hindustan times 2. Time to dance – 1.8 Poor performance, a worst-case scenario, and a horrific script would describe the movie. Period. Source: India TV News 3. Hungama 2 – 2.1 While the original Hungama released in 2003 has an IMDb rating of 7.6, Hungama 2surely did not vibrate with the public. Even a cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever, who are considered the stars of the comedy, could save the film. Source: Hindustan times 4.Lahore Confidential – 2.8 One of two Richa Chadha films on this list, this supposed spy thriller had no thrill to offer. Chadha should have made better choices this year. Source: The Hindu 5.12 ‘O’ Clock – 3.2 A horror movie starring Mithun Chakraborty, that was one of the first releases this year and literally bara hi baja diye. Source: National herald 6.Koi Jaane Na – 3.7 The plot of the film was unnecessarily complicated and did not reach viewers the way it was meant to. With Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles, this crime thriller killed the mood (pun intended). Source: India time 7. Roohi – 4.3 This horror comedy starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma received rather negative reviews due to its convoluted plot. Source: Hindustan times 8. Saïna – 4.3 Biographical sports film starring Parineeti Chopra, this film was based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal and received mixed reviews. Source: India TV News 9.The girl on the train – 4.4 The promos and teasers for the Netflix movie surely gave us hope, but this Parineeti Chopra star based on Paula Hawkin’s novel of the same name has left the station and no one has tried to chase her away. Source: The Quintet 10. Madam Chief Minister – 4.7 Although Richa Chadha is an amazing actress, her charms couldn’t work in this movie, loosely based on what happens when a woman goes into politics and everything. Source: India time Did we run out?

