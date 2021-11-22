Roman Reigns opens up about his Hollywood career

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns believes fans will be seeing him on the big screen soon because Hollywood is something he wants to “dive into”.
Roman Reigns is one of the best things happening in WWE right now and has been dominating SmackDown for over a year now.
The tribal leader recently spoke about transitioning to an acting career in Hollywood while appearing on The Michael Kay Show:
We’ll have to see. I think there is going to be movement here very soon. There is always speculation and discussion about contracts, this whole question is up to me. People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they can spin enough stones to figure out the timing. (H / T- struggleinc)
The chef de table seemed confident in his abilities as he believes a career in professional wrestling has prepared him well for the theater industry:
This is something that I really want to try and gain more experience. I want to use these tools that I have learned. WWE did it just for me. They have given me so much and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I just had to take them. I just had to grab that ball and run with it. I like to think that along the way, I have learned so many skills. I have been through so much that will help me. “
“Very soon. There’s always this speculation, these contract talks…” Roman Reigns when asked when he expected to take that leap of credit from Hollywood for @TMKSESPN
“Very soon. There’s always this speculation, these contract talks…” Roman Reigns when asked when he expected to take that leap of credit from Hollywood for @TMKSESPNhttps://t.co/fZwuJfsI4a
A look at Roman Reigns’ acting career so far
While Roman Reigns has had a Hall of Fame worthy career in WWE thus far, The Big Dog hasn’t enjoyed the same big screen presence.
Over the years, Reigns has made cameo appearances and starred in big movies. The most remarkable appearance has come Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw who saw him team up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a dream alliance.
Saw Hobbs and Shaw last night and proud to announce that 100% Romance Reigns continues the proud tradition of wrestlers performing multiple signature wrestling moves when they first appeared in a movie.
Saw Hobbs and Shaw last night and proud to announce that 100% Romance Reigns continues the proud tradition of wrestlers performing multiple signature wrestling moves when they first appeared in a movie.
Roman Reigns also made a cameo appearance in the original Netflix film. The bad miss. His other cameos include Countdown (2016), the next To scold, and The Jetsons and WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!
READ ALSOThe article continues below
Could the Universal Champion follow in his cousin’s footsteps and make a name for himself in Hollywood? Share your thoughts in the comment box below!
Current WWE Star Says He Fucks His Pants If He Wrestles Cesaro At WrestleMania here
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos