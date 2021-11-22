Roman Reigns opens up about his Hollywood career

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns believes fans will be seeing him on the big screen soon because Hollywood is something he wants to “dive into”.

Roman Reigns is one of the best things happening in WWE right now and has been dominating SmackDown for over a year now.

The tribal leader recently spoke about transitioning to an acting career in Hollywood while appearing on The Michael Kay Show:

We’ll have to see. I think there is going to be movement here very soon. There is always speculation and discussion about contracts, this whole question is up to me. People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they can spin enough stones to figure out the timing. (H / T- struggleinc)

The chef de table seemed confident in his abilities as he believes a career in professional wrestling has prepared him well for the theater industry:

This is something that I really want to try and gain more experience. I want to use these tools that I have learned. WWE did it just for me. They have given me so much and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I just had to take them. I just had to grab that ball and run with it. I like to think that along the way, I have learned so many skills. I have been through so much that will help me. “

“Very soon. There’s always this speculation, these contract talks…” Roman Reigns when asked when he expected to take that leap of credit from Hollywood for @TMKSESPN “Very soon. There’s always this speculation, these contract talks…” Roman Reigns when asked when he expected to take that leap of credit from Hollywood for @TMKSESPN https://t.co/fZwuJfsI4a

A look at Roman Reigns’ acting career so far

While Roman Reigns has had a Hall of Fame worthy career in WWE thus far, The Big Dog hasn’t enjoyed the same big screen presence.

Over the years, Reigns has made cameo appearances and starred in big movies. The most remarkable appearance has come Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw who saw him team up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a dream alliance.

Saw Hobbs and Shaw last night and proud to announce that 100% Romance Reigns continues the proud tradition of wrestlers performing multiple signature wrestling moves when they first appeared in a movie. Saw Hobbs and Shaw last night and proud to announce that 100% Romance Reigns continues the proud tradition of wrestlers performing multiple signature wrestling moves when they first appeared in a movie.

Roman Reigns also made a cameo appearance in the original Netflix film. The bad miss. His other cameos include Countdown (2016), the next To scold, and The Jetsons and WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!

Could the Universal Champion follow in his cousin’s footsteps and make a name for himself in Hollywood? Share your thoughts in the comment box below!

