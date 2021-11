Weirton Hosts Holiday Season | News, Sports, Jobs

WEIRTON – The Christmas vacation kicked off in the community on Saturday with an afternoon of activities, shows and more. Christmas on Main Street, hosted by the City of Weirton and Renaissance Weirton Corp., brought together more than 40 vendors lined up along the town’s Main Street, along with games, food and festive decorations. It was crowned with the lighting of the city’s official Christmas tree, located in front of the Millsop Community Center, and fireworks. Mayor Harold Miller greeted area residents before joining members of the Berdine family in lighting the tree. “It was five years ago, we brought the tree back north of Weirton, and now look at this crowd,” Miller said. The Berdine family donated the tree, along with two other trees, located at the northern and southern ends of the city, brought by the Kolosky family. Miller thanked city employees and city council members for their support in organizing the event. In particular, credit went to Scott Marshall, the Town Electrician, Brandy Brock and Deputy Town Manager DeeAnn Pulliam. Major sponsors included Weirton Medical Center, Nick’s Auto, Frontier Group of Companies, and Cleveland-Cliffs. Throughout the afternoon, visitors were able to take part in an LED mini-golf and reindeer ride past St. Paul’s Church, and kid-friendly train rides along Main Street. and ice skating in front of the Millsop community center. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance, greeting the local youths in attendance. Several local artisans, civic organizations and restaurants settled in throughout the afternoon, including Giometti’s Catering, who offered samples of some of their dishes. “We have an appetizer menu,” Walter Ruszkowski explained, noting the options of three burger bombs, pigs in a blanket, stuffing peppers and mushrooms. Entertainment was provided by State of Mind, Dance by Hillary, Namesake, Casey Sisters Dance Academy, Deja vu, Michele Dance Studio, Weirton Christian Center Signs of Hope and Brooke High School Madrigal Choir. (Howell can be reached at [email protected], and followed via Twitter @CHowellWDT) The latest news today and more in your inbox

