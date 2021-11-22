Accel Entertainment Announces $ 200 Million Share Buyback Program | Business

CHICAGO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – November 22, 2021–

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) (Accel), a leading operator of distributed games in the United States, today announced that the company’s board of directors has approved a buyback program for shares of up to $ 200 million of common stock. The timing and actual number of shares redeemed will depend on a variety of factors, including price, general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities.

Accel Entertainment CEO Andy Rubenstein commented: Based on Accel’s current valuation and its strong free cash flow position, our board of directors and management team believe it is is an attractive and balanced way to maximize shareholder value as we continue to execute our strategic growth plans. This announcement underscores the confidence we continue to have in the strength of our balance sheet as well as in the quality of our strategic assets. We are excited to seek out potential return of capital to shareholders in conjunction with our continued mission to capture growth across the country.

As part of the buyback program, redemptions may be made from time to time using a variety of methods, including open market purchases or privately traded transactions, in accordance with the rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. and other applicable legal requirements. The buyback program does not oblige the Company to acquire any particular amount of shares, and the buyback program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the discretion of the Company.

About Accel

Accel is a leading operator of games distributed in the United States on an adjusted EBITDA basis and a preferred partner of local business owners in the Illinois market. The Accels business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGT, exchange devices that pay out winnings and contain ATM functionality, and other entertainment devices in authorized non-casino locations. such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, whether Accel will be able to consume the contemplated share repurchases for the authorized amount. or not at all, and the prevailing market conditions. The words predict, estimate, anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, can, plan, project, want, continue, and similar expressions or their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our current reasonable expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or the results of the industry, to be materially different from any expressed or implied future results, performance or achievements. by such forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of any forward-looking statements, and you should be aware that results and events could differ materially and adversely from those contained in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to limit: the potential future negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Accels’ business, operations and financial condition, including as a consequence the suspensions of all video game terminal operations by the Illinois Gaming Board between March 16, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and between November 19, 2020 and January 23, 2021, from which suspensions may be reinstated; Accelerates the ability to operate in existing markets or expand into new jurisdictions; Accelerates the ability to effectively manage its growth; Accelerates the ability to offer new and innovative products and services that meet the needs of approved partner establishments and create a strong and sustained appeal to gamers; Accelerates reliance on relationships with major manufacturers, developers and third parties to obtain VGT, entertainment machinery and related supplies, programs and technologies for its business on acceptable terms; the negative impact on Accels’ future operating results from weak growth in demand for VGT and weak growth in new gaming jurisdictions; Accels strongly dependent on its ability to win, maintain and renew contracts with approved partner establishments; adverse economic conditions or decreased discretionary spending due to other factors such as epidemics or other public health issues (including COVID-19 and its variants), terrorist activity or threat thereof, civil unrest or other economic or political uncertainties, which could adversely affect Accels’ business, results of operations, cash flow and financial conditions and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Therefore, forward-looking statements, including projections or analyzes, should not be taken as factual and should not be taken as an accurate prediction of future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs regarding future developments and their potential effects on Accel. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the sections titled Risk Factors in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Accel with the SEC, as well as that speeds up other SEC filings. Unless required by law, we do not publicly undertake to update or revise these statements, even if experience or future changes clearly indicate that the projected results expressed in this or other press releases or future quarterly reports, or company statements will not be made. . Further, the inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission on our part that the events or circumstances described in this statement are material. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements with these cautionary statements. In addition, the industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to various factors, including those described in the section titled Risk Factors in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Report on Form 10-K filed by Accel with the SEC, as well as other documents filed by Accel with the SEC. These and other factors could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release.

