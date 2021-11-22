Wedding Trends Seen in Bollywood Weddings 2021





There is no denying that Bollywood has a major impact on the way we dress and this extends to weddings as well. Who can forget the peach and rose pink hairstyle of Anushka Sharmas which inspired brides to style their hair this way, or Deepika Padukones Sabyasachi lehenga which stimulated many imitators! Take a look at some of the trends we spotted in Bollywood weddings of 2021. 1. The woman priest at the wedding of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhis Image Credit: Instagram / diamirza First of all, we loved everything about Dias’ wedding. Not only was he respectful of the environment and an advocate for sustainable choices, but he also showed us that love can be found again. Another aspect of the wedding that blew us away was the fact that a female priest led the ceremony. The couple also deleted the Kanyadaan and bidai rituals, showing us the true meaning of equality in a marriage. 2. Patralekhaa applying sindoor on Rajkummar Rao Image Credit: Instagram / rajkumarrao Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had a gorgeous wedding in Chandigarh and we got to see a snippet of it in a clip the former shared on social media. In the video we see Patralekhaa applying sindoor on Rajkummars fronta nice gesture! 3. Yami Gautams vintage sari Image Credit: Instagram / yamigautam The pandemic has changed everyone, it has made us take a critical look at our consumption patterns and our fashion choices. With Generation Z already adopting sustainable practices, millennials are not far away either. For her wedding, Yami didn’t go for designer pieces despite the fact that most bridal designers use speed dial. Instead, she chose her mother’s heirloom saree and wore it on her big day. A beautiful memory and a beautiful gesture, and definitely better for the planet. 4. Rhea Kapoors veiled look Image Credit: Instagram / rheakapoor The Kapoor sisters are known to set trends and in this case Rheas’s intimate wedding celebrations at home involving close friends and family made us take notes. What really seduced us is its magnificent veil of pearls that sets it apart. She also skipped a lehenga and traditional red in favor of an Anamika Khanna white saree. 5. Varun Dhawan sings for the locals Image Credit: Instagram / varundhawan Bollywood stars love to get married abroad, away from the prying eyes of paps. However, due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, Varun decided to marry his beloved Natasha Dalal in Alibaug, located a few hours from Mumbai. Not only does this help reduce the carbon footprint, but we love how it gives a boost to the local travel and wedding industries. 6. Lavender Lehenga from Anushka Ranjans Image Credit: Instagram / theweddingstory Ignoring traditional reds and pinks, Anushka opted for an unusual lavender hue for her big day and it definitely turned heads. This shows us that bridal outfits don’t have to be limited to just one palette. Which of them was your favorite Bollywood wedding of the year? Let us know in the comments! Photo credit: social Instagram / rheakhapoor,

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idiva.com/weddings/celebrities/wedding-trends-seen-in-bollywood-weddings-2021/18026536 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos