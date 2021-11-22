SNL actor and writer Peter Aykroyd has died aged 66





Peter Aykroyd, former Saturday Night Live cast member and writer, and brother of Dan Aykroyd, has passed away at the age of 66. His death was announced during SNL(November 20), moderated by Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, who released a clip of a short film starring the actor titled Java Junkie. The cause of his death has not been disclosed. The clip, a black parody where Aykroyd plays a coffee addict character, ends with a title card in homage to the former actor. Peter Aykroyd

1955-2021

SNL ’79 -’80

“The Java Junkie” pic.twitter.com/5IJWJTezgz – Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 21, 2021 Born November 19, 1955 in Ottawa, Aykroyd began his entertainment career with roles in The New Avengers and SCTV. He joined Saturday Night Live in 1979 as a writer and cast member, earning an Emmy nomination the following year alongside several other writers for an Outstanding Writing Program in a Variety or Music Program. He has worked alongside his older brother throughout his career, starring in films like Cones and Spies like us. They also co-wrote the 1991 film. Nothing but trouble together. Alongside Christopher Chacon, Aykroyd was also a co-creator of a Canadian paranormal series. PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal, hosted by his brother. He also had a voice role in Blues Brothers Animation Series alongside Jim Belushi. Additional actor credits include The children of the round table, Leo and Liz in Beverly Hills and Justice. Former Saturday Night Live writers have since paid tribute. Alan Zweibel, who previously worked with the actor, wrote on Twitter: He was a very funny and really nice guy who starred in Tom Schillers’ short film The Java Junkie and contributed to the Dragnet soundtrack – a movie I co-wrote with his brother Dan. My sincere thoughts and condolences go out to Danny and the Aykroyd family.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nme.com/news/tv/snl-actor-and-writer-peter-aykroyd-dies-aged-66-3101574 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos