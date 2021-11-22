5 times the Bollywood couple courted MAJOR controversies





The past few months have been difficult for Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra. The duo in an affair years ago. Shilpa was charmed by Raj’s smile but was heartbroken when she found out he was married. After his divorce from his first wife, Raj revealed that it was love for him first. Reports claimed that Shilpa started dating Raj in 2007. The two had spent a few months apart when Shilpa took part in Bigg Brother. However, their bond grew, it seems. After his stint at Big Brother, he seized an opportunity and offered her Yorkshire with a 5 carat diamond ring. Also Read – Shilpa Shetty Gets Trolled As She Is Spotted At The Airport Without Raj Kundra; Fans ask, “Where is Hotshot’s uncle hiding?” Let’s have a dekko on the controversies the couple have courted over the years … Read also – From Hungama 2 to Sadak 2: these Bollywood sequels did not meet the expectations set by their first shutters Paris IPL and spot rigging Shilpa Shetty was part owner of Rajasthan Royals, an Indian Premier League cricket team. However, after a spot-fixing and betting scandal, Raj Kundra was banned from the IPL for life. Rajasthan Royals was suspended for two years with Chennai Super Kings. In 2018, Raj Kundra filed a petition with the Supreme Court under the RTI. Following the scandal, Raj and Shilpa ended their association as owners of the team. Read Also – Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Sherlyn Chopra Asks Shilpa Shetty To “Accept Her Mistakes”; said: “Please show sympathy to all these helpless girls” Gold scam Businessman and actor Sachiin Joshi had filed a lawsuit against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and other officials at Satyug Gold Pvt. Ltd for a fraud case. Shilpa and Raj were the ex-directors of the company. Sachiin had purchased 1KG of gold under the Satyug Gold Program which promised a certain fixed amount of gold redeemable after the blocking period a few years ago. However, it appears he was duped. This year, the Bombay High Court ordered the company to hand over 1 kg of gold to Joshi, along with Rs. 3,000,000 as legal costs. Spit with the ex-wife Earlier this year, Raj Kundra opened up about his ex-wife, Kavita, accused Shilpa Shetty of breaking up his marriage. Raj had given an explosive interview saying that Kavita was being paid thousands of pounds for giving interviews against the Hungama 2 actress. And that’s not it, Raj also alleged that Kavita was having an affair with his ex-beau. -brother. Reports said Shilpa was unhappy with the whole scandal. Pursued by the owner of a textile company A few years ago, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra made headlines when a textile company owner sued the Bollywood couple for allegedly cheating on him. He sued them for Rs 24 lakhs in the case. Raj Kundra had alleged that Shilpa was needlessly drawn into the whole affair. Pornography affair In July of this year, Shilpa Shetty’s husband was arrested for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content through mobile apps. He was arrested in July and was detained until September 20. Kundra’s bond with a man named Kamat got him into trouble. Shilpa kept a stoic silence on the whole affair. After her husband was released on bail, she called on the media to let the law work and that she and her family did not deserve a media trial. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

