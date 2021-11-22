Who should play the next James Bond?

With the hit series set to be reinvented after Craigs’ Five Connected Installments, producers will have considered the idea of ​​updating Bond from Ian Fleming’s romantic tradition of a white Englishman with something cold and ruthless to his subject. A Black Bond? Former Sony boss Amy Pascal once thought Idris Elba should be the next 007, but John David Washington has now played a stylish agent in Principle and spoiler follows Lashana Lynchs Nomi has taken over as 007 temporarily in No time to die. A female Bond? Lynchs Nomi and her teammate Ana de Armas Paloma could easily have their own spinoff movies or series, but Bond should remain a man. By the way, Charlize Theron once played a female MI6 agent in Atomic blonde and five other agents from different national intelligence services in the upcoming Hollywood movie The 355 are performed by Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyongo, Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz and Fan Bingbing. Lashana Lynch as Nomi in No Time to Die. Credit:Photos by Nicola Dove / Metro Goldwyn Mayer A more comical leap? Austin Powers makes it a challenge. More upscale Brits? The man of kings did. A younger 007? Vin Diesel tried with xXx.

Before Craig was cast, dozens of actors would have been lucky for the role, including Hugh Jackman, Clive Owen, Sam Worthington, Colin Salmon and Henry Cavill. After playing Superman in the DC Comics movies, Cavill is seen as a contender again, but there are plenty of other bookmaker favorites this time around that can probably be downsized. Considered a contender to play James Bond: Henry Cavill as Superman Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Credit:CC Michael Fassbender and Tom Hardy seem like ideal candidates, but they are both 44 years old. Producers are hoping for at least three films with the next Bond, so they might prefer a younger actor. That would rule out other favorites like Elba, Jude Law, Damian Lewis, Charlie Hunnam, Cillian Murphy and Luke Evans.

At 40, Tom Hiddleston could work without the complications of his roles as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic and TV Universe and another season of spy drama. The night manager. Three other quality options that would break with the current tradition of white bonds would be Dev Patel (the Lion star who has Indian Hindu parents from Kenya), Riz Ahmed (a Muslim from an Anglo-Pakistani family who was in contention for an Oscar for The sound of metal) and Rege-Jean Page (the star of Bridgerton who has a Zimbabwean mother and an English father). A fascinating competitor: Riz Ahmed in Sound of Metal. Credit:Amazon The producers have shown they are ready to move Bond into the 2020s with their treatment of female characters and the private life of Ben Whishaws Q in No time to die. But if MGM doesn’t want to vary their formula, it goes back to a bunch of white actors with actor physique and chops, and who are about the right age. At 29, George MacKay (1917) is probably too young. Taron Egerton (Rocket man) has already played every other spy Kingsman films and maybe also too young at 32 years old.

Possibilities include Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Richard Madden (Rocket man), James Norton (Little woman), Clive Standen (vikings), Aidan Turner (the Hobbit movies) and Jack Lowden (Mary Queen of Scots). Another contender: Richard Madden at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2019. Credit:PA But for such an iconic role, it’s not just about casting the right actor. He’s the good actor who wants to define his life playing James Bond. Last time, Craig was an unexpected selection. And like the documentary Being James Bond shows, he looked slightly shabby and skinny when he auditioned. It wasn’t until he won the role that he transformed into the charismatic, muscular figure who won over fans in Casino Royale.

Fortunately, the time has passed since Roger Moore, then 80, told this writer that playing Bond has both highs and lows for an actor. Loading The best part is you know you will be served well because they have you and you are their bond and they will do anything to make you look good, he said. The worst is the body aches. Waterfalls ? No, run after the girls.