At 45, this professor left the United States to live his Bollywood dream

“H“Where dare you walk in front of my car,” blurted out an evil British officer in a television series played by Richard Klein. He then whipped the poor street kid and dragged endless spells.

But as soon as the director yelled Cut, Richard apologized to his co-actor. The American-born actor then easily brushed aside any hard feelings by joking that he’s not even British.

Even after 10 years in the industry, I don’t like to insult my colleagues on the basis of race, fully realizing that it’s all about acting, says Richard. The best India.

The 45-year-old is from the league of firangi actors that we often see in Indian films with typical roles like that of officer, businessman or mafia. Usually dressed in black suits, they don’t always get meaty roles and yet their presence leaves an imprint, albeit comically like Bob Cristo and Tom Alter of the 70s and 80s. Most recently, Kim Bodnia, a Danish actor, in Delhi belly (2011).

You may have seen Richard in movies such as Cher Zindagi (2016), Karwan (2018), Thugs of Hindustan (2018), Kesari (2019), and more recently, Sardar uddham (2021) and Sardar ka grandson (2021).

Born and raised in California, Richard moved to India in 2010. He started out as a voice actor and junior artist and quickly rose to positions of officer, businessman, scientist, doctor, chef and spy.

He shares what it’s like to change continents to feel at home, adapt to a new culture and find work as a foreigner.

50 films, 3 decades, 2 continents

Richard’s curiosity about India, a country 8,000 miles from his home, began during graduation. His philosophy and spiritualism course included a chapter on the Indian culture of yoga and meditation.

I was drawn to Indian customs and traditions while studying, but never had the opportunity to visit India. After I finished my studies, I started teaching math and science at college in San Francisco and that lasted almost 18 years, says Richard.

He was a teacher by day and an entertainer by night. From belonging to local singing groups to representing the United States at international dance gatherings, Richards’ inclination for the art has intensified over the years.

Taking action, however, has never been on the cards. It was his desire to live in India at some point that drew him to Indian cinema.

In 1991 he visited India for the first time as a tourist and it was instant love.

My trip lasted over three months. Now you can imagine the warmth and love I must have felt. Like any foreigner, I went on a meditation retreat in Dharamshala, I explored the capital and visited the city which is home to one of the Seven Wonders of the World. I just couldn’t get enough of it, so I kept coming back as a tourist. It is a country with inner peace and outer chaos, says Richard.

Although he certainly enjoyed teaching and concerts, he did not want to continue with this lifestyle. Part of the reason Richard wanted to change continents was to live differently.

So why not stop teaching and performing full time?

It was extremely difficult to make money from art in America. At the time, our government did not fund artists. During international meetings, our team would be the only one to have day jobs. So I opted for private lessons and taught for six months to save enough for a trip to India the other six months of the year. I followed this for a few years until I found the right opportunities, says Richard.

Once in India, Richard took on various jobs such as teaching music and voice dubbing to support himself. He also signed with an acting agency to score auditions.

A nervous Richard even overcame the arduous task of moving cities in India with ease.

I originally lived in cheap apartments and it took a while for me to have an AC or a geyser at home. I was even sometimes uncomfortable but it was like an adventure. I was finally living in the city of my dreams. Every day was different and exciting, he adds.

During the first two years, Richard was a background artist. He was forced to stay in the sun for hours, paid much less, and treated with disrespect.

He pocketed his first character in a South Indian film Nannaku Prematho (2015), as head of the Spanish inspection team. The same year he was part of a television series Ek Nayi Umeed: Roshni as an eye patient. He also did commercials and radio shows with American and British accents.

Two years later, he played George William in a Punjabi film Bhalwan Singh (2017), which marks the turning point in his career. In this film he had several dialogues that helped him pack future projects.

Working with the Khans

If there were any interesting points about being a junior artist or a sidekick, it would definitely be the chance to be a part of multiple films and act alongside the whos who in the industry.

Richard has certainly pocketed many of these roles.

He worked with Shah Rukh Khan, the late Irrfan Khan, Salman Khan and most recently Aamir Khan in an upcoming film Lal Singh Chadda.

Explaining what it’s like to work with these actors, he says, Irrfan Khan was an amazing actor. It’s amazing how he would become her character at lightning speed. Just watching his body language and improvising techniques was such an honor. Likewise, Shah Rukh Khan is a creative genius. A charming personality, he scanned the set to make sure everyone was doing their best. I wouldn’t be surprised if he decides to make a film in the future.

Aamir is called a perfectionist for a reason and I witnessed that during the filming of the movie. I’m delighted to make a cameo appearance alongside him. Salman Khan knows exactly what is expected of him. We did a commercial together and he pulled off an effortless photo, adds Richard.

But he hopes the filmmakers will give him more roles than cameos, villains or comedic sidekick. His dream role, he says, is to play a scientist or a musician playing the sinatra. And he would also like to sing!

So far I have done over 50 movies and series and every project has been a fun experience. Sometimes I get the script right before the camera rolls. In a movie, I remember the screenwriter running towards me after the shot and asking me what I said to include it in the script. There is a lot of improvisation for the characters that I have tried out, but it has helped me immensely to improve my craft, says Richard.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)