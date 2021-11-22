Valimai Kartikeya actor Gummakonda and Lohitha Reddy get married in Hyderabad





Tollywood star Kartikeya Gummakonda and his longtime girlfriend Lohitha Reddy on Sunday, November 21 in Hyderabad. The wedding ceremony brought together celebrities from the film industry including Chiranjeevi, Ajay Bhupathi, Payal Rajput, Saurabh Dhingra, Allu Aravind and Tanikella Bharani, among others. Close friends and family members of the couple were also present. Images of the wedding have gone viral on social media. Earlier in August, Kartikeya took to social media to announce that he was engaged to Lohitha Reddy. The engagement was an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends. Kartikeya and Lohitha met in 2010 at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Warangal. In breaking the news, the actor mentioned that over the years he and Lohitha had been best friends and later became partners. Feeling delighted to announce my engagement to my best friend who is now my partner for life. From 2010 when I first met #Lohitha at nitwaranagal until now and many other decades, the actor has tweeted. Kartikeya Gummakonda made his acting debut with Prematho Mee Karthik in 2017 and was subsequently seen in films such as Guna 369, 90 ml and Hippie as a male protagonist. He has also played supporting roles in films such as starer Nani Gang leader. He rose to fame with his performance in RX 100. The romantic drama released in 2018 and also starred actor Payal Rajput in the lead role. Kartikeya tried out the role of Shiva. hero @ActorKartikeya to marry #LohithaReddy greatly today at 9.47am, Dhanur Lagnam. Popular celebrities @KChiruTweets Garou, #AlluAravind Garu and many others attended the wedding and blessed the new couple for their new start. pic.twitter.com/3pqTZAnaKU Vamsi Kaka (vamsikaka) November 21, 2021 Kartikeya was also seen recently in Chaavu Kaburu Challagaa with Lavanya Tripathi at the head and under the direction of P Koushik. The comedic family artist was funded by Geeta Arts. Kartikeya has been named as the antagonist of the highly anticipated Tamil film Valimai. Actor Ajith, who is affectionately known as Thala, stars in the lead role.

