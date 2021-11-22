Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4:

November 28: Berry Gordy Jr., founder of Motown Records, is 92. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 81 years old. Singer Randy Newman is 78 years old. Musician Paul Shaffer (Late Show With David Letterman) is 72 years old. Actor Ed Harris is 71 years old. Actor S. Epatha Merkerson (Law and Order) is 69 years old. Country singer Kristine Arnold of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 65. Actor Judd Nelson is 62. Director Alfonso Cuaron (Roma, Gravity) is 60 years old. Drummer Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) is 59. Actor Jane Sibbett (Friends, Hermans Head) is 59 years old. Comedian Jon Stewart (The Daily Show) is 59 years old. Actor Garcelle Beauvais (NYPD Blue, The Jamie Foxx Show) is 55 years old. Singer Dawn Robinson (En Vogue, Lucy Pearl) is 53 years old. Actor Gina Tognoni (The Young and the Restless) is 48 years old. Black Eyed Peas musician apl.de.ap is 47 years old. Actor Malcolm Goodwin (iZombie) is 46 years old. Actor Ryan Kwanten (True Blood) is 45 years old. Actor Aimee Garcia (Lucifer) is 43 years old. Rapper Chamillionaire is 42 years old. Actor Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) is 42 years old. Keyboardist Rostam Batmanglij (Vampire Weekend) is 38 years old. Neon Trees vocalist-keyboardist Tyler Glenn is 38 years old. Singer Trey Songz is 37 years old. Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World) is 37 years old. Actress Scarlett Pomers (Reba) is 33 years old. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray (Empire) is 28 years old.

November 29: Blues musician John Mayall is 88 years old. Actress Diane Ladd is 86 years old. Musician Chuck Mangione is 81 years old. Country singer Jody Miller is 80 years old. The Rascals singer-keyboardist Felix Cavaliere is 79 years old. Actor Jeff Fahey (Lost, The Marshal) is 69 years old. Director Joel Coen is 67 years old. Actor-comedian Howie Mandel is 66 years old. Actress Cathy Moriarty is 61 years old. Actor Kim Delaney (NYPD Blue) is 60. Actor Tom Sizemore is 60 years old. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 59 years old. Actor Don Cheadle is 57 Actor-producer Neill Barry (Friends and Lovers) is 56. New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight is 53. Actor Larry Joe Campbell (According to Jim) is 51 years old. Deftones keyboardist Frank Delgado is 51 years old. Actor Paola Turbay (True Blood) is 51 years old. Contemporary Christian singer Crowder is 50 years old. Actor Gena Lee Nolin (Sheena, Baywatch) is 50 years old. Actor Brian Baumgartner (The Office) is 49 years old. Actor Julian Ovenden (Downton Abbey) is 46 years old. Actor Anna Faris (Mom, Scary Movie) is 45 years old. Gospel singer James Fortune is 44 years old. Actress Lauren German (Lucifer, Chicago Fire) is 43. Rapper The Game is 42 years old. Los Lonely Boys drummer Ringo Garza is 40 years old. Actor-comedian John Milhiser (Saturday Night Live) is 40 years old. Actor Lucas Black (NCIS: New Orleans, Sling Blade) is 39 years old. Actor Diego Boneta (Scream Queens) is 31 years old. Actress Lovie Simone (Greenleaf) is 23.

November 30: Jimmy Bowen, director of a country record company, is 84 years old. Director Ridley Scott is 84. Writer-director Terrence Malick (The Thin Red Line) is 78 years old. Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover is 76 years old. 69. Guitarist Shuggie Otis is 68 years old. Country singer Jeannie Kendall of The Kendalls is 67 years old. Singer Billy Idol is 66 years old. Psychedelic Furs guitarist John Ashton is 64 years old. Comedian Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) Is 64 years old. Rapper Jalil of Whodini is 58 years old. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 56 years old. DJ Steve Aoki is 44 years old. Singer Clay Aiken (American Idol) is 43 years old. Actor Elisha Cuthbert (24) is 39 years old. Actor Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) is 36 years old. Model Chrissy Teigen is 36 years old. Actress Christel Khalil (The Young and the Restless) is 34 years old. Actress Rebecca Rittenhouse (The Mindy Project) is 33. Actress Adelaide Clemens (Rectify) is 32 years old. Actress Tyla Harris (For Life) is 21.

December 1: Actor-director Woody Allen is 86 years old. Lennon Sisters singer Dianne Lennon is 82 years old. The Tractors bassist Casey Van Beek is 79 years old. Blue Oyster Cult singer-guitarist Eric Bloom is 77 years old. The Doors drummer John Densmore is 77 years old. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 76 years old. Singer Gilbert OSullivan is 75 years old. Actor Treat Williams is 70 years old. Country singer Kim Richey is 65. Actor Charlene Tilton is 63 years old. Actor-model Carol Alt is 61 years old. Actor Jeremy Northam (The Tudors, Happy, Texas) is 60. Actress Katherine LaNasa (Longmire, Deception) is 55 years old. Actor Nestor Carbonell (Lost, Suddenly Susan) is 54 years old. Golden Brooks (Girlfriends) actor is 51 years old. Actress Sarah Silverman is 51 years old. MercyMe singer Bart Millard is 49 years old. Actor David Hornsby (Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is 46 years old. Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson is 44 years old. Actor Nate Torrence (Hello Ladies) is 44 years old. Singer Mat Kearney is 43 years old. Filter drummer Mika Fineo is 40 years old. Actor Riz Ahmed (Rogie One: A Star Wars Story) is 39 years old. Actor Ilfenesh Hadera (Harlem Godfather, Sh es Gotta Have It) is 36 years old. Singer-actress Janelle Monae is 36 years old. Actress Ashley Monique Clark (The Hughleys) is 33 years old. Twenty One Pilots singer Tyler Joseph is 33 years old. Actress Zoe Kravitz (Insurgent, Divergent) is 33 years old. Nico and Vinz singer Nico Sereba is 31 years old.

December 2: Actress Cathy Lee Crosby (It’s Amazing) is 77 years old. Director Penelope Spheeris (Waynes World, The Decline of Western Civilization) is 76 years old. Actor Ron Raines (Guiding Light) is 72 years old. Country singer John Wesley Ryles is 71 years old. Actor Keith Szarabajka (Angel, The Equalizer) is 69 years old. Actor Dan Butler (Frasier) is 67 years old. News anchor Stone Phillips is 67 years old. Actor Dennis Christopher (Breaking Away, Chariots of Fire) is 66 years old. Actor Steven Bauer (Scarface) is 65. Def Leppard bassist Rick Savage is 61 years old. Actor Brendan Coyle (Downton Abbey) is 58. Foo Fighters bassist Nate Mendel is 53 years old. Actress Lucy Liu is 53 years old. Actress Suzy Nakamura (Dr. Ken) is 53 years old. , Just Shoot Me) is 53 years old. Rapper Treach of Naughty By Nature is 51 years old. Actor Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is 51 years old. Singer Nelly Furtado is 43 years old. Singer Britney Spears is 40 years old. Singer-actress Jana Kramer is 38 years old. Actress Daniela Ruah (NCIS: Los Angeles) is 38. Actor Alfred Enoch (How To Get Away With Murder) is 33 years old. Singer Charlie Puth is 30 years old.

December 3: director Jean-Luc Godard is 91 years old. Singer Jaye P. Morgan (The Gong Show) is 90 years old. Actor Nicolas Coster (The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo) is 88 years old. Actress Mary Alice is 80 years old. Singer Ozzy Osbourne is 73 years old. Jefferson Starship singer Mickey Thomas is 72 years old. Restless Heart bassist Paul Gregg is 67 years old. Actor Steven Culp (Desperate Housewives) is 66 years old. Actor Daryl Hannah is 61 years old. Actor Julianne Moore is 61 years old. Actor Brendan Fraser is 53 years old. 53. Actor-comedian Royale Watkins is 52 years old. Actor Bruno Campos (Nip / Tuck, Jesse) is 48 years old. Actress Holly Marie Combs (Charmed) is 48 years old. Actress Lauren Roman (Bold and the Beautiful) is 46 years old. Musician Daniel Bedingfield is 42 Actor Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) is 42. Actor Anna Chlumsky is 41 years old. Actor Jenna Dewan (The Resident, Supergirl) is 41 years old. Actor Brian Bonsall (Family Ties) is 40 years old. 39. Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 38 years old. Lake Street Dive drummer Michael Calabrese is 37 years old. Actress Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia) is 36 years old. Actor Jake T. Austin (The Fosters, Wizards of Waverly Place) is 27.

December 4: Game show host Wink Martindale turns 88. Singer Freddy Boom Boom Cannon is 85 years old. Actor-producer-director Max Baer Jr. (The Beverly Hillbillies) is 84 years old. Moby Grape bassist Bob Mosley is 79 years old. Singer-bassist Chris Hillman (The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers) is 77 years old. Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes singer Southside Johnny Lyon is 73 years old. Actor Jeff Bridges is 72 years old. Guitarist Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Rossington Collins Band) is 70 years old. Actor Patricia Wettig is 70 years old. Actor Tony Todd (Final Destination Films) is 67 years old. Diamond Rio drummer Brian Prout is 66 years old. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson is 66 years old. Bassist Bob Griffin (The BoDeans) is 62 years old. Sponge singer Vinnie Dombroski is 59. Actor Chelsea Noble (Growing Pains, Kirk) is 57 years old. Actress Marisa Tomei is 57 years old. Comedian Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Saturday Night Live) is 55 years old. Rapper Jay-Z is 52 years old. Actor Kevin Sussman (Ugly Betty) is 51 years old. Model Tyra Banks is 48 years old. Country singer Lila McCann is 40 years old. Actor Lindsay Felton (Caitlins Way) is 37. Actor Orla ndo Brown (Thats So Raven) is 34 years old. Actor Scarlett Estevez (Lucifer) is 14 years old.