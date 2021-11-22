Bollywood wishes Ajay Devgn as he ends his 30th birthday in the cinema





Monday, November 22, 2021 marked the end of 30 years since the release of Phool Aur Kante. Its main actor, Ajay Devgn, has also spent three decades in the film industry. Ajay’s team ‘Ajay Devgn Films’ celebrates and observes this day as ‘Ajay Devgn Diwas’ as the actor received greetings and wishes from his colleagues in the industry. To begin with, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan himself wished Ajay the 30th birthday of “Phool Aur Kante” and wrote: “#AjayDevgn, ends his 30 years in the film industry, on November 22, when his film“ Phool aur Kante ”is out. Spoken softly, not interfering, but filled with passion. My congratulations Ajay, may you continue for another 70. In response to Big B, Ajay wrote, “Sir, thank you for your blessings. Ajay “

Akshay Kumar also congratulated his dear friend while sharing a return photo of the set of ‘Sooryavanshi’ and wrote: “Mujhe yaad hai when as beginners, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte when your dad was training us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn, and that’s been 30 years at #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship stays! Ajay replied to Akshay’s tweet: “Thanks Akki, we shared a long sleeve. And, I am happy and grateful for your presence alongside. The eternal Anil Kapoor also wished Ajay via his tweet. “I was there to wish you the night of your premiere… I saw you up close and your eyes as soon as I walked into the auditorium and knew he was a star.” congratulations on 30 years @ajaydevgn, ”wrote Anil Kapoor. On this occasion, the ‘Singham’ also reposted a video made and posted by his team on Twitter and captioned it as follows: “My team made me repost this. But thank you for all your love. Dua mein yaad rakhna… (remember me in your blessings). Ajay’s production house, Ajay Devgn Films, posted this video with the caption: “We thought we wished the man himself but his booty was too hot to handle!” #AjayDevgnDiwas @ajaydevgn. In the video, a crew member could be seen stepping into Ajay’s vanity and congratulating him with a toffee on completing 30 years of filmmaking. The actor replies, “I just started to warm up. Duaao me yaad rakhna).

