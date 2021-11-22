Goodyear built Superman balloons for Macy’s parades

See! High in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a balloon made in Akron!

Superman flew over the New York metropolis on November 20, 1940, during Macys’ Thanksgiving parade. Over a million spectators took to the sidewalks to greet the big guy.

Waves of whispered astonishment, screams and cries of joy swept through the long lines from 108th Street and Central Park West to Thirty-fourth Street and Eighth Avenue, as Superman came to the horizon. , reported The New York Times.

The helium-filled balloon, which took months to build at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Plant 1 in Akron, was indeed an awe-inspiring sight. The Man of Steel, or more precisely the Neoprene Man, was 80 feet high, 23 feet wide and 14 feet deep.

His mouth was 8 feet wide!

The United States was stunned with Supermania in 1940. Created by Cleveland youth Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the overpowered hero made his debut in April 1938 in Action Comics No. 1. Not only have children read tapes Superman comics and Superman newspaper tapes, they bought Superman Toys, wore Superman outfits, and listened to Superman radio episodes.

Goodyear built Macy’s balloons

Superman was one of more than 90 balloons that Goodyear built for the Macys show from 1927 to 1980. Using an artist’s drawings as a guide, Akron workers in the balloon room at Factory 1 have followed intricate patterns and cemented rubberized fabric together.

The crews inflated the balloons and painstakingly painted the features. Uneven coating could make the ball heavier and cause it to tip over. Workers added patches at strategic locations to tie up dozens of tow cables.

Puppeteer and illustrator Tony Sarg designed the 1940 parade. Other Goodyear balloons that year included Laffo the clown, Uncle Sam, Santa Claus, and a pink and green hippo.

Don’t miss this mighty and mighty mammoth EXTRAVAGANZA, Macys announced. Put on your webbed feet and come, rain or shine. Nothing will prevent MACYS PARADE from PARADER!

Goodyear shipped the balloons in crates from Akron to Manhattan. Superman, which folded nicely into a 3-square-foot box, was unwrapped in Central Park and inflated with 9,000 cubic feet of helium. As he slowly took shape, the dogs playing in the park began to curl up, a reporter noted.

Over 50 managers dressed in yellow and green outfits maneuvered Superman down the street from Central Park West to Broadway through Times Square to the Macys Department Store on 34thStreet in Herald Square.

Raw by today’s standards

While considered a colossal achievement at the time, the ball looks quite crude by today’s standards. On the one hand: he didn’t have a cape! The 1940’s tech apparently wouldn’t allow the Superman-branded prop to appear as a balloon.

In addition, the positioning of the arms was rather awkward. Superman’s left hand was placed in front of his hip while his right hand was located backwards. He looked like a polite butler about to bow.

In fact, Superman bowed a lot that day. Strong gusts of wind blew it up and down. He looked a little drunk.

Forget about kryptonite. Superman’s real weakness was a flat tire. Somewhere during the Thanksgiving festivities, he suffered a leak in his left foot and began to lose helium.

Fortunately, there were no reports of the ground crew speaking in strange, high-pitched voices due to the escaping gas.

The parade went off with precision and without incident, although Superman, for all his distinction as the tallest and bulkiest monster in the march line, sometimes tried a little to maintain his balance and had to take more helium on Broadway and 53rd Street, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported.

The crowd dispersed after the festivities. Workers deflated the balloons and packed them for the return trip to Akron.

The following year, Superman took on an alter ego and it was not Clark Kent. Goodyear engineers turned the ball into a less than super character, Hugo the football hero, who took on the 1941 Macys Parade a few weeks before Pearl Harbor.

After the United States entered World War II, Goodyear scrapped its Macys balloons and recycled the rubber for military use.

Another Superman in 1966

It wasn’t until November 25, 1966 that a new Superman balloon appeared in the Macys fashion show. This barrel-breasted version, some claimed, was 65 feet tall, 33 feet wide, and filled with 9,483 cubic feet of helium. His ears were 4 feet tall!

Six stories high, the ball was made of 500 square meters of rubberized nylon fabric and comprised of 16 compartments, six of which were in the head only. Goodyear Development Engineer William R. Ludwick oversaw the $ 20,000 project.

The hand-on-hip pose was similar to the 1940 original, but this time Superman wore a 36-foot red cape.

Over a million people lined the parade route and over 60 million watched television when Superman arrived.

Strong winds nearly ruined the debut. The all-new Superman got caught in a villainous tree branch in Central Park and, faster than a high-speed bullet, caused a leak in his left arm. The hero shrugged and finished the parade with Donald Duck, Bullwinkle, Popeye, Underdog, Smokey Bear, Elsie the Cow, Linus the Lionhearted and other colorful balloons.

This version of Superman returned to the Macys Parade every year until 1970 and also entertained the children at the Christmas party at Goodyear Hall in Akron.

The last in the line

The rubber company ended its Superman trilogy in 1980 with the last balloon ever made for the Macys show. Flying above our heads with outstretched arms, the Man of Steel was 104 feet long, 35 feet wide, and filled with 12,000 cubic feet of helium. It took 32 handlers to maneuver it.

With Christopher Reeves’ new movie, Superman II, about to release, the gigantic balloon has grown huge with the crowd.

It takes 15 tankers loaded with helium to get it up there, parade host Ed McMahon told a national television audience on Nov. 27. I myself have mornings like that.

It was the largest of 92 balloons created by Goodyear for Macys in 53 years. And, unfortunately, it was the last. After 1980, Kemp Balloons of Maryland took over the ropes.

Goodyears Superman made eight appearances at the Macys show before soaring into the sunset in 1987.

Up, up and far.

