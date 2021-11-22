Tribute from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform at Tibbits





Experience the magic of the holidays in Trans-Siberian-Orchestra style as the Siberian solstice returns to Tibbits for a 7 p.m. Christmas musical concert on December 18. Last seen on the Tibbits stage in December 2019, Siberian Solstice offers a Christmas show with music performed in the style of the nationally renowned Trans-Siberian Orchestra. With over 10 million albums sold, TSO has inspired generations of fans to rediscover the multidimensional art form of rock opera. Along the way, they became one of the best artists in the world, with Billboard magazine naming TSO one of the best touring artists of the past decade. Enhanced by lighting and video, Siberian Solstice will feature traditional Christmas music and classical pieces presented with a rock feel using electronic keyboards, drums and guitars. Siberian Solstice has eight members on stage to faithfully reproduce the TSO style. The Ohio touring group includes founding member Dave Coonrod on bass, Dave Deal and Marie Moore on keyboard, Chuck Mauk on percussion, Jamie Blank as narrator, Mary Jackson and Jenn (Britsch) Shook on vocals, Garnet McGladdery on guitar and vocals and Kevin Peters on guitar. All are accomplished musicians with extensive recording and performance experience. Tickets for the Siberian Solstice range from $ 10 to $ 25, with discounts available for Tibbits members. Generously sponsored by Longstreet Living, it will be held at the historic Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St in Coldwater, MI. The doors to the halls, art gallery and Ghost Light Bar will open at 6 p.m., with seating from 6.30 p.m. Plans for the band’s homage to the Tibbits 2022 entertainment series concerts, the comedy festival and more are being finalized. As soon as the theaters opened in 1882, traveling artists were offered to the community. Tibbits continues the tradition with a season of concerts, cultural events, films and other programs for all ages. Additional information and tickets for the Siberian Solstice and all other events at Tibbits can be found on Tibbits.org, by visiting the Tibbits administrative offices at 93 W. Chicago St. in Coldwater, or by calling 517.278.6029 .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailyreporter.com/story/entertainment/2021/11/22/entertainment/8717479002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos