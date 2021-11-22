Penn National Gaming to Open Hollywood Casino Morgantown on December 22

TOWNSHIP OF WYOMISSING & CAERNARVON, PA – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) (Penn National or the Company) today announced plans to open Hollywood Casino Morgantown to the public on Wednesday, December 22.sdat noon, pending final regulatory approvals. The Hollywood Casino Morgantown is conveniently located at the intersections of three major roads: the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-76), I-176, and the Morgantown Expressway (Rt. 10). Morgantown Category 4 Casino is the fourth Penn Nationals establishment in Pennsylvania, joining the Hollywood Casino at the Penn National Race Course in Grantville, the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows in Washington, and the Hollywood Casino York, which opened in August.

The countdown to our grand opening begins today, said Marc Guastella, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino Morgantown. We were very happy to soon welcome guests to this magnificent new property, where they will be able to experience top notch games, dining and entertainment.

The approximately 80,000 square foot facility will feature 750 of the latest slot machines and 30 table games, an air-conditioned outdoor gaming deck, a state-of-the-art Sportsbook barstool and three unique dining options. At the Barstool Sportsbook, guests can enjoy sports from around the world on the jumbotron above the bar or on numerous HDTVs throughout the property. The 150-seat full-service restaurant will offer a wide selection of food and drink, from mouthwatering steaks to classic pubs, over a dozen craft and local beers, craft cocktails inspired by classic sports movies and much more. Betting counters and kiosks for sports and racing are conveniently located throughout the bookmaker, as well as interactive games, an outdoor fire pit and a Barstool Sportsbook merchandise station.

In addition, the Company has partnered with Tony lukes to bring his restaurant and a taste of South Philly to Morgantown. Tony’s signature cheese steaks, Italian roast pork sandwiches and several of his award-winning specialties will be available to guests. With seating for up to 100 at the adjacent Bar 76 on the Playground, guests can take-and-go and watch the action while eating the best cheesesteaks available on the north side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Finally, Hollywood Casino Morgantown will also host the Red Lotus Asian Kitchen, serving customers authentic Asian cuisine cooked to order. Red Lotus will offer popular noodle and Southeast Asian specialties designed to excite the senses in a sleek and modern open kitchen just off the game room.

Prior to the grand opening, Penn National will be hosting two invite-only testing days, with proceeds from the games going to local charities. Participating charities include the United Way of Berks County, Honey Brook Pantry and the Jarett Yoder Foundation, which serves community heroes and their families, including active military personnel, veterans, firefighters, first responders and police.

We are thrilled to support these incredible organizations in Berks, Chester and Lancaster counties, said Guastella. Penn National is committed to actively engaging in the community and partnering with helpful groups to help those in need.

The development of Hollywood Casino Morgantown represents an overall investment of approximately $ 111 million, including license fees, and career opportunities are still available for the establishment’s approximately 375 new jobs. Interested applicants can visit the Hollywood Casino Morgantown Career Center, located at the Holiday Inn Morgantown at 6170 Morgantown Road. Various positions are available in Casino Operations, Food and Beverage, Security and Surveillance, Human Resources, Marketing and more, pending regulatory approval. Potential future team members can learn more or apply in person at the Career Center or online at https://www.pngaming.com/careers by typing Morgantown in the career list search box.

About Penn National Gaming

With the largest and most diverse regional gaming footprint in the country, comprising 43 properties in 20 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omnichannel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company’s properties include approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar and L’Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, manages retail sports betting across the company’s entire portfolio, as well as online social casino, bingo and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool exclusively promotes the Company’s land and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to of its national audience. Additionally, in October 2021, Penn National acquired Score Media and Gaming, Inc. (theScore). Combined with the power of Barstool Sports, Penn National is now well positioned to be the North American leader in digital, entertainment, sports content, games and technology businesses. Barstools, which hits the top of the funnel audience, is highly complementary to the news, scores and stats available on the best-in-class theScores multimedia app that will create a one-stop destination for fans. sport that does not exist today. The Company’s omnichannel approach is further strengthened by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its more than 24 million members for their loyalty to retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offerings, experiences and service levels of the sector.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as expectations, beliefs, estimates, plans, intentions, plans, objectives , seeks, can, will, should, or anticipates or negative or other variations of these or similar words, or through discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. More specifically, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the openness and expected amenities of Morgantown Casino. These statements are all subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could significantly affect the financial results and future activities of the company. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the forward-looking statements contained in this document are qualified by important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (a) the magnitude and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic conditions, capital markets, unemployment, consumer spending and liquidity, financial condition, supply chain, company and personnel operations; and (b) other factors as discussed in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on the Form 8-K, each filed with the United States. Security and Trade Commission. The Company does not intend to publicly update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events described in this press release may not occur.