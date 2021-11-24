ILENE GRAFF’S HOLIDAY SHOW arrives at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood next month





Grammy-nominated TV mom (Mr. Belvedere) and Broadway veteran Ilene Graff (Grease, I Love My Wife) is set to host her vacation show at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one show on Thursday, December 9 at 8 a.m. : 30h, it was announced today by Catalina Jazz Club and Chris Isaacson Presents. Directed by Music Director Ben Lanzarone, the show will also feature special guests Todd Graff, Glenn Rosenblum and Harlan Boll. Graff will perform a host of holiday songs inspired by the great Christmas TV specials of the ’60s and’ 70s that have always been a highlight of the season. The evening will combine the joy of the holidays with the joy of finally being able to party together. There will be candy, dreidels and bells for all, and maybe even a visit from Santa himself! Graff’s husband, ASCAP award-winning composer Ben Lanzarone is the musical director and will bring his sparkling arrangements and unmatched piano playing to the show. Combining humor, heart, great music and the spirit of Andy Williams’ wonderful Christmas specials, the evening will be a joyous celebration of the most beautiful time of year.Graff’s special guests will be his Tony Award-nominated brother Todd Graff (for his role in Baby), who wrote and directed the musical films Camp, Bandslam and Joyful Noise; local theater favorite Glenn Rosenblum, whom BroadwayWorld.com has called “the Prince of Los Angeles’ new cabaret”; and legendary Hollywood publicist Harlan Boll, who will share juicy celebrity stories as well as his beautiful voice. Admission is $ 25 to $ 35 (with VIP seating available at $ 40 and $ 50). Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketweb.com, chrisisaacsonpresents.com, Where catalinajazzclub.com. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. for cocktail and dinner service (minimum applies) and show time is at 8:30 p.m. The Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.

