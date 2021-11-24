“This story has remained close to my heart, I wanted to play this character”, says Shahid Kapoor of Jersey





From the blockbuster Kabir Singh |, Shahid KapoorThe career of has embarked on an upward trajectory and he fully deserves it. The actor has proven to be a master at his craft and I couldn’t agree more. When Shahid announced his next film, Jersey, I couldn’t wait to see him own the big screens again, especially after his previous performance. Yesterday the trailer of Jersey was released and, my boy! he promises to do an amazing job once again. Watch the trailer here: Jersey is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name. This depicts the story of a former cricketer who embarks on an inspiring journey to make his son’s wish come true, and it’s something the Indian public cannot afford to miss. During the trailer for the film, Shahid opened up about his journey with Jersey. Sharing his thoughts on the original in Telugu, the actor said: I cried I saw him with Mira and my manager and they both looked at me and asked me why the collapse happened. I told them that something deep inside connected me about this movie. Then Kabir Singh arrived but this story has remained close to my heart. I wanted to play this character. Speaking of the delay the film had to face due to Covid, Shahid said: It was the most collaborative and understanding team I have worked in for a long time. When COVID happened our filming was about 50% complete and Aman Gill decided to stop filming because it wasn’t safe. We didn’t want to take the risk. There was a kid and my dad, who was on set and many others too, there was no vaccine at that time. It took us longer to complete the movie, so it was a long journey. Surprisingly, there was even a time when Shahid transmitted this movie, as he revealed: You could also say, I did my best not to make this movie. Thanks to Gowtam for working with me and waiting for me. I’m so glad I made this movie. I can say this is my best movie yet. Jersey is led by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the nationally-awarded original Telugu, and will be released on December 31, 2021. The film also features Mrinal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur alongside Shahid. So far, after watching the trailer, I have high hopes for the film, and I’m pretty sure it’s going to be a year-end treat.

