Harassment in Movies: Bollywood’s Constant Normalization of Toxicity as Love

Editor’s Note: FIIs #MoodOfTheMonth for November 2021 is Popular culture stories. We invite submissions on various aspects of pop culture, throughout this month. If you would like to contribute, please email your articles to [email protected]

It is a universally recognized truth that much of our ideologies are influenced by the content we consume. The movies we watch, the songs we listen to all blend together in different ways to form our notions of love and romance. But the problem arises when we soak up the problematic romantic ideas depicted in Bollywood movies. Films that have almost become cult like Dilwale Dulhaniya The Jayenge (1995), Rehnaa Hai Land Dil Mein (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Raanjhanaa (2013) and others are so problematic in their portrayal of love that it becomes difficult to decide where to start while unpacking them.

Raj, agar yeh tujhse pyaar karti hai toh yeh palat kar dekhegi, (DDLJ) has been one of the most popular romantic Bollywood dialogues ever, insofar as it is still used oddly as a form of consent in popular discourse. The film given, Dilwale Dulhaniya The Jayenge, has remained in vogue since its release in 1995. From its mushy romance to its European aesthetic to its evergreen soundtrack, the film has enjoyed the status of one of the best and most romantic of all time.

However, it only takes one unbiased watch to realize how well Aditya Chopra romanticized the harassment so well that it appears to be something cute. Raj, the typical patriarchal hero, constantly harasses Simran, a cultured indian woman, traveling in Europe. From the very first scene they meet, Raj intentionally traps her outside the train car, claiming the door is stuck. What follows is the intrusion of her private space and a series of unsolicited and flirtatious comments from Raj. To imagine a stranger doing this to anyone is scary and alarming, but just because the role is played by Shahrukh Khan, the king of romance, it is considered something quite normal and quite funny, or even worse, romantic.

He keeps trying to talk to her in a creepy way even after she clearly says: Dekhiye, please leave me alone. In one particular scene, Simran is seen sulking in a corner as Raj continues to hold on to her until he puts his head on her knees and she struggles to get away from him. Additionally, in the name of humor, Raj continues to lie to his friends, Train pakadne ke liye usey apna haath kya diya, wo toh mujhe apna dil hi from baithi.

Soon after, they meet at a party in Paris, where he follows her dancing to the iconic song, Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane, and even keep dancing with her forcefully and drop her to the floor at the end. The next day, the romantic hero spills water on her face while joke while apologizing for his misconduct last night. Throughout the journey, Raj intrudes into his personal space and somehow they end up becoming friends.

What is perhaps particularly interesting is that the hero complains of being rejected and appreciated for being a a good boy just because he doesn’t get physically intimate with her. What follows is a sad sentimental song, where the hero’s pain is exaggerated and the girl’s trauma remains almost invisible. Even after all of this, Reena still chooses Maddy, the guy who has wronged her in so many different ways, over her fiancé Rajeev who is actually a nice person and respects her feelings and decisions.

Raj plays the role of a sanskari hindustani ladka who would joke about rape but not commit it. While it’s hard to say what was essentially romantic about their meeting, other than Raj and Simrans’ constant flirtations pushing him away, the two characters realize after the trip that they fell in love with one of the two. other. The final part of the film deals with a patriarchal marriage setup and has random outbursts of toxic masculinity.

Several other films like Tere Naam and Raanjhanaa employ the chasing trope as a natural practice for wooing a woman. The idea is to chase and harass the girl under the umbrella of love until she finally gives in and this is seen as a reciprocity of love or simply, consent. The constant violation of consent and basic protocol of respectable conduct weighs heavily on such films. In Ranjhanaa, Kundan, the obsessive lover, follows daughter Zoya around town as she goes to school and comes back, grabs her hand in public and takes it as loving language when she slaps him, saying: 15 thappad khaaye hain, ab toh naam bata do (You slapped me 15 times, tell me your name at least now).

The hero’s short speech sums up the ideology quite well, Humare UP mein ladkiyaan do tareeke se patai jaati hain, ek toh mehnat se. Subah se shaam peecha karo, prem patra likho or saheli ke haathon pahunchao, by ye toh UP ka har launda kar raha tha, or waise bhi hum kaunsa Shahrukh Khan the jo ye sab kar ke pass ho jaate, therefore fail ho gaye, ab tha doosra tareeka. Kundan expresses his opinion very clearly on how to woo a woman.

He couldn’t woo the love of his life, an underage schoolgirl for that matter, by the tactics Shahrukh Khan used in his top rated films. So he decided to go the other way, doosra tareeka, ki ladki ko dara do., so he threatens the girl that he would hurt himself if she denies his love, and absolutely ‘heroically‘, keeps his word. In a mixture of fear and shock, the girl throws her arms around him and kisses him, and this is considered consent. Romantic music plays in the background as the heroes’ wish is granted.

Read also : A stalker is not just an individual, but society itself: how well do we deal with harassment?

Rehnaa Hai Land Dil Mein is another in the endless list of highly problematic Bollywood films idealizing stalking. Here, (like Ranjhanaa) the hero, Maddy, falls in love at the sight of the girl, Reena. Maddy’s love is revealed through a series of spooky stalking scenes, including him clicking photos of her at a friends wedding without her knowing, following her wherever she goes, looks at her from afar, and more.

He manages to get his phone number from one of his close friends, of course, by deception. The concept of consent apparently does not exist in the lives of Hindi movie characters, as the hero’s father puts it in a moment of euphoria, arey, pyaar ho gaya hai toh ladki bhi mil hi jayegi. The father and son then plot to cheat on the gullible daughter even after knowing she is engaged to someone else through an arranged marriage (much like Simran in DDLJ). Therefore, Maddy cheats on her into believing that he is her fiancé Rajeev who was due to return from the United States for their wedding.

The problem with these films is not only that they promote unhealthy and toxic relationships, but that they glorify and idealize them to the point where audiences start to normalize the harassment. In a country where thousands of cases of harassment are filed each year, the consumption of such films certainly cannot be considered ineffective. Films where obsessive love is romanticized and where the hero would not take no for a response to have a palpable impact on the audience’s ideas of love and consent, especially on the most impressionable young minds

In order for his scheme of manipulation to work, he cuts his phone lines and blatantly lies to her. They then spend five full days together while Reena plays the role of a Hindustani Seedhi-saadhi Ladki (in her own words) as Maddy throws wide gestures, maintaining a false identity throughout. In the second half, when Reena learns that the guy is an impostor, she tells him that she doesn’t want anything to do with him. The hero, of course, is deaf to everything the woman says. He constantly harasses her, until the day before her wedding.

What is perhaps particularly interesting is that the hero complains of being rejected and appreciated for being a a good boy just because he doesn’t get physically intimate with her. What follows is a sad sentimental song, where the hero’s pain is exaggerated and the girl’s trauma remains almost invisible. Even after all of this, Reena still chooses Maddy, the guy who has wronged her in so many different ways, over her fiancé Rajeev who is actually a nice person and respects her feelings and decisions.

There are many recent films laden with problematic tropes like Toilets: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Badrinath ki Dulhaniya (2017), Kabir Singh | (2019) etc. All of the films discussed above (and many more) offer ideas such as, ladki ki naa mei bhi haan chhupi hoti hai (a yes is hidden in every girl’s no), and what the woman says is automatically rejected.

The problem with these films is not only that they promote unhealthy and toxic relationships, but that they glorify and idealize them to the point where audiences start to normalize the harassment. In a country where thousands of cases of harassment are filed each year, the consumption of such films certainly cannot be considered ineffective. Films where obsessive love is romanticized and where the hero would not take no for a response to have a palpable impact on the audience’s ideas of love and consent, especially on the most impressionable young minds.

The result is all over the news channels throughout the year: rape threats, acid attacks, kidnappings and much worse. The very popular quote, All is fair in love and war has been taken so literally that the consequences are horrendous to say the least. Bollywood has successfully added to the patriarchal attitude towards women by revering obsession and harassment. While mass media have unparalleled power to influence their consumers, it is a shame that Bollywood films instead choose to amplify crime and fuel rape culture.

Perhaps if the censorship committee paid more attention to films promoting toxicity and crime, rather than controlling bona fide political or sexual expression, Hindi cinema would start to be a little less problematic.

Read also : Man reportedly shot medical student in Kerala: can women say no in relationships?

Apoorva is currently pursuing her Masters in English at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. When not rereading Virginia Woolf’s letters, she enjoys trying her hand at doodling poetry. Her areas of interest revolve around feminist theory and absurd fiction. She can be found brewing tea at midnight, complaining about our Sisyphean existence.