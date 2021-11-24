You could see me on stage in Lucknow, says actor Nupur Joshi

Seen on shows like Make Hanson Ka Joda, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many others, actor Nupur Joshi believes that television is and always will be the most popular medium.

It is a fact that television is and always will be. Bring on any platform, the reach of TVs and content will always be unique. See TV has something for everyone, while other platforms have their target audiences fixed. Granted, there may be transformations in terms of content or premise, but it will go down as the strongest source of entertainment, says the actor, who was also seen in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and Jasoos Vijay.

Joshi also has a movie part Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

It’s not that I didn’t want to make more movies that came after Yeah… In fact, it gave me a nice break from the movies. But that was followed by more similar roles that I couldn’t keep doing, so I stayed on TV and short films, Joshi says.

The actor was in Lucknow for a personal visit to meet his maternal uncles.

I consider myself a Lucknowite and as my uncle is associated with this famous theater group Darpan. So playing is in my family, and this city is mine. I love everything about Lucknow. It was after confinement that I had this opportunity to travel here with my mom. Staying here is never enough, but since work doesn’t allow it, it was only a week’s stay.

Although I’m sure that someday you’ll see me on stage in Lucknow too because my uncle always asks me to perform with his band someday, and you never know that could happen soon, she adds.

From now on, Joshi is ready to start new upcoming projects.