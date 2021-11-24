Entertainment
The 3 suspects convicted of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery: Hollywood reacts
“Goodbye bitches having fun in jail.”
The three men accused of chasing and killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery while on the run in Brunswick, Georgia, in February 2020, have all been convicted of his murder.
Travis McMichael – who actually fired the fatal shots – was convicted of all nine counts, including malicious murder, on Wednesday, November 25. Travis’ father, Gregory McMichael, and his neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were also both convicted of murder and additional charges, although they were both acquitted of the murder charges against them.
In total, the three men – who faced nine counts each – were found guilty on 23 of the 27 counts. They all face life imprisonment.
When the verdict was revealed, many in Hollywood took to social media to respond to the results, with many comparing the news to Kyle Rittenhouse’s verdict from last week – a verdict that disappointed and outraged many.
Goodbye bitches have fun in jail
– Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 24, 2021
@Diane_Warren
It shouldn’t be as shocking as it is. I couldn’t be more relieved. Let’s just hope the conviction will look like justice as well. https://t.co/myhKXmgGDs
– Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) November 24, 2021
@natasharothwell
But it’s always so different from better than when it goes the other way. Phewwww
– Erika Christensen (@ERIKAjaneC) November 24, 2021
@ERIKAjaneC
It is so gratifying to see that justice is served.
– Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 24, 2021
@kathygriffin
Relief and pain is all you get sometimes. #AhmaudArbery
– Khary Payton (@kharypayton) November 24, 2021
@kharypayton
Nothing can bring #AhmadArbery back. But this verdict is a big RED LIGHT for all the vigilantes and budding cops who want to enforce their own invented laws on people who do not look like them. https://t.co/qoqa3PaDye
– Van Jones (@ VanJones68) November 24, 2021
@ VanJones68
The road to justice for black people in this country can be so precarious. So it’s hard to use this as an example of the system that works when we see black men imprisoned for life on the basis of little or no evidence and sometimes released decades later.
– Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 24, 2021
@jemelehill
It seems like it takes so much effort to get the system to do us the most basic of justice. And so little effort to ruin our lives.
– Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 24, 2021
@jemelehill
Praise God for some justice.
Ahmaud Arbery, rest in power.
– Harry jacket (@JackeeHarry) November 24, 2021
@JackeeHarry
Nothing can ever soothe the loss of #AhmaudArbrey for his parents and relatives, and the work of the local organizers + the community of Brunswick should not have been so vital to obtain justice. Georgia must move forward with criminal justice reforms, not back down.
– Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 24, 2021
@staceyabrams
Dear Brother Ahmaud:
I know this verdict doesn’t bring you back, and, oh how I mourn your death.
Yet I rejoice at this verdict as I remember these words from my father:
I believe unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final say in reality. ~ MLK pic.twitter.com/mOuWUHxpJR
– Be a king (@BerniceKing) November 24, 2021
@BerniceKing
GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY#AhmaudArbery
– Dr Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) November 24, 2021
@WendyOsefo
Kirstie Alley, on the other hand, seemed to be the only one to cheer the two the Arbery and Rittenhouse verdicts:
2nd good court decision in two weeks .. hallelujah. Ahmaud Arbery and Kyle Rittenhouse. KEEP EM COMIN
– Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 24, 2021
@kirstiealley
