Local holiday entertainment parade kicks off Friday Cache Valley Daily – News for northern Utah and southern Idaho

The highly acclaimed annual production of “A Christmas Carol” by the Four Season Theater Company in Smithfield is just one of many holiday shows scheduled for the coming weeks.

The LOGAN Cache Valleys holiday theater season begins quickly on the Friday, the evening after Thanksgiving.

This almost continuous parade of Christmas shows kicks off on November 26 with the traditional performance of Nutcracker by the Cache Valley Civic Ballet.

Nutcracker is one of the most performed ballets in America. Here in Cache Valley, witnessing the dance classic to the music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky has become a holiday tradition for many families.

In addition to Tchaikovsky’s music, the ballet features colorful landscapes, beautiful costumes and lively dance performances.

The ballet will perform on November 26, 27 and 29 at the Ellen Eccles Theater, with a morning and evening performance on Saturday.

Due to the overwhelming popularity of the shows, however, very limited seats are still available for all performances of Nutcracker.

The holiday program continues with Miss Bennet: Christmas in Pemberley on the campus of Utah State University.

This play is a romantic comedy set two years after the events recounted by Jane Austen in her novel Pride and Prejudice. When the Bennet family visit the Darcy Estate for Christmas, nothing goes when single sister Mary puts on her hat for another unexpected guest.

Miss Bennet: Christmas in Pemberley will be performed December 2-8, with a matinee on December 4, at the Morgan Theater at the Chase Fine Arts Center.

Back at the Eccles Theater, the talented Davis clan from the Pickleville Playhouse will preview their new holiday show Once upon a time Christmas in the North Pole December 3.

This original musical by TJ Davis focuses on an unlikely elf who must save Christmas when Santa Claus mysteriously disappears.

Once upon a time Christmas in the North Pole is scheduled for evening performances on December 3, 4 and 6, as well as a matinee on December 4.

All of these performances are almost sold out, except for a few nosebleed seats in the balconies.

In Smithfield, the Four Seasons Theater Company will present their usual holiday production of A Christmas Carol.

Evening performances of this Christmas tradition will take place on December 3, 4 and 6 as well as December 9, 10 and 11. Morning performances are also scheduled for December 4 and 11.

A Christmas Carol will be presented in the Sky View High School auditorium.

In their very first vacation offering, members of the Lyric Repertory Company will feature a local adaptation A Christmas Carol in downtown Logan at the Caine Lyric Theater.

As a preface to their version of the Charles Dickens classic, the Lyric Rep will also present Holiday stories around the world.

The Lyric Holiday Show runs December 9-18 with evening performances. Mornings will also be organized on December 11 and 18.

As Christmas approaches, the parade of holiday shows will continue at the Eccles Theater.

On December 11, the Downtown Hall and Cherry Peak Productions will present a Kenadi and Kati Noël, featuring the musical talents of Kenadi Dodds and Katie Mathews.

This show will be presented both in the morning and in the evening.

A trio of tenors will also perform Gentri: In Search of Christmas December 16 and 17 on the Eccles stage. Original music and interpretations of timeless Christmas classics will be performed by Brad Robbins, Casey Elliot and Bradley Quinn.

Performances of the Bar J Wranglers and the Johnson Improv Files are also scheduled at the Ellen Eccles Theater before Christmas, but those shows are sold out.