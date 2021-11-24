Shefali Shah suffered age discrimination in Bollywood

Shefali Shah, in a recent interaction, revealed how it took her a long time to gain recognition in the industry. In doing so, she also highlighted the issue of age discrimination in the world of showbiz by revealing that she played the mother of Akshay Kumar at 28.

In a recent interview with a leading news agency, Shefali explained that filmmakers have taken forever to recognize her acting prowess. According to her, she was on the verge of retirement before she was engaged in major role trials in Bollywood.

Put more emphasis on the issue of age

discrimination, she detailed that she played older roles very early in her career. However, after some time, the works would have started

driving her crazy. After which, Shefali preferred to take a break and stay home instead.

“The filmmakers took forever! I was almost retired. I played very early on. I played Akshay Kumar’s mother when I was about 28 years old. I had ‘Hasratein’ when I ‘was 20 and played a 30-35 year old there, “she revealed.

While explaining why she dropped projects, Shefali said, “After a while I decided that if I didn’t get the job that drives me crazy I will stay home. goal

peace that this kind of work would not come every day. And the few movies I’ve done have raised that bar. I said no at work even though it meant staying home for two years and doing nothing. ”

Professionally, the first week of August, Shefali completed the filming of “Darlings” alongside Alia Bhatt.

In addition to “Darlings”, Shah also has “Doctor G” and Vidya Balan-starrer “Jalsa” in the pipeline.