“Jesus Christ Superstar” actor accused of storming the Capitol riot





James Beeks was arrested Tuesday on charges related to the January 6 insurgency, the DOJ said.

Beeks traveled to Capitol Hill with Oath Keepers and was part of a group that “attacked law enforcement,” he said. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Beeks, under the stage name James T. Justis, plays Judas on the “Jesus Christ Superstar” US tour. An actor who played Judas in “Jesus Christ Superstar” stormed the US Capitol with a group of Oath Keepers on Jan.6, prosecutors said on Tuesday. James Beeks, 49, was arrested in Milwaukee on Tuesday on charges related to the insurgency, the District of Columbia attorney’s office said. Beeks, from Orlando, Fla., “Joined a group of Oath Keepers walking from the Ellipse to the Capitol” and then joined “a crowd of people, some of whom attacked law enforcement,” indicates the press release. A number of other oath-keepers, a right-wing marginal organization, has been indicted in connection with the riots of January 6.



An image of Beeks (under the red arrow) on the United States Capitol included in an FBI statement of facts.

Department of Justice





Law enforcement officials trying to identify Beeks from images taken at the Capitol complex struggled to find images of his face, but were able to identify him by a partial photo of his ear, the The FBI said in a Nov. 18 statement of facts. “A photograph of Beeks [sic] the right ear on the Capitol looks like Beeks’s [sic] right ear as seen on a video of Beeks on Beeks’s [sic] YouTube page, “the document reads. Beeks is a current actor on the US tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar”, acting under the stage name James T. Justis, indicates the document. Beeks played the role of Judas, one of Jesus’ followers who ultimately betrayed him. Earlier this month, a number of U.S. law enforcement officers traveled to San Francisco and Los Angeles to watch Beeks on stage, according to the document.



Images of Beeks included in FBI statement of fact.

Department of Justice





The Really Useful Group, the tour’s organizers, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. The Department of Justice statement released on Tuesday said that while most of those storming the Capitol on January 6 wore camouflage or combat gear, Beeks wore “a Michael Jackson ‘BAD’ world tour jacket.” , a black helmet and a “homemade black shield”. “ Beeks described himself as “Best Artist Michael Jackson Tribute” on his YouTube page. Since Monday, at least 702 other people were charged in connection with the January 6 riot. The DOJ said that since January 6, more than 675 people have been arrested for the violation of the United States Capitol.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/jesus-christ-superstar-actor-charged-capitol-riot-oath-keeper-2021-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos