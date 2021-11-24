Morning Briefing: COVID Vacation, Bloody Strike, and Hollywood Pet Graveyard





Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered on weekdays. gHello the It’s November 24th. Around the same time last year, LA County was in the throes of coronavirus pandemics. Governor Gavin Newsom had an emergency curfew in place, and things in LA were start to be confused, with county orders, city orders and state orders sometimes in conflict with each other, and sometimes in conflict with themselves. Despite all the efforts of officials, we had another brutal winter flood, and some are wondering if the same will happen this year. The answer is, it depends. Overall, California is in much better shape: According to our editorial partner, CalMatters, the seven-day average of Californians hospitalized with COVID-19 on November 21, 2021 was 3,330, down 36% from the same day last year. But in 18 counties in California, there are more hospitalizations than there were at the same time last year. These counties are mostly found in the Central Valley and rural areas of northern California, which are still recovering from bad summer waves, including Humboldt, Madera, and Lassen. The main driving force in most areas where the number of cases is higher is the low vaccination rate, but reopening may also be a cause for some. About the morning brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent in the morning from Monday to Friday. Subscribe to receive it in your inbox. In addition to worrying about sick residents, experts also worry about the burnout of hospital staff who have struggled with COVID-19 for more than a year and a half. They’re exhausted, said Gary Herbst, CEO of Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia, and that’s our number one worry. Read on to find out more about what’s going on in LA, and stay safe there. What else you need to know today UC research students have threatened with strike if university officials continue to refuse to recognize the union chosen by student researchers to represent their interests.

if university officials continue to refuse to recognize the union chosen by student researchers to represent their interests. In 1945, tensions between the producers who wanted to sell the Hollywood dream and the workers who did the grueling work behind the scenes degenerates into a violent brawl.

Thinking of going back to college? Here’s how to find out whether your credits will be transferred.

The Mojave Trails National Monument, over 1.5 million acres in the Mojave Desert, is in the study for the designation International Dark Sky Sanctuary. Before you go … where old Hollywood buried their beloved pets The grave of Kabar, the famous pet dog of silent film star Rudolph Valentino. The Los Angeles Pet Memorial Park was founded in 1928 by veterinarian Eugene Jones. Like the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, it's home to some of cinema's most illustrious actors in this case, their four-legged (and two-legged and two-winged) friends. Animals interred in the park include Boogie, Mae Wests' pet monkey; Tawny, one of the original MGM lions; and Kabar, silent movie star Rudolph Valentinos Alsatian Doberman. here is the story behind the plots.

