Young Dolph’s family speak out, 1 week after his death





MEMPHIS, Tennessee. Rapper Young Dolph’s family released a statement Wednesday, a week after his death in a shootout at a Memphis cookie shop. You can read it below: There are no words that sufficiently express the pain we feel as a family. Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And as we take each day as it comes, we take comfort in knowing that it leaves a legacy that reflects its heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people. We are grateful for the outpouring of love. We are grateful that his divine obligation to show kindness to the world is recognized. As a family, we had the chance to call him our son, our nephew, our brother, our cousin, our partner and our Father. And now we have the honor to call him our angel. A role he has always played. Family declaration Who killed young Dolph? Memphis police share suspicious photos

The family statement also included a quote from author Rudyard Kipling: “If you can speak with the crowd and keep your virtue, or walk with kings, without losing common contact; If neither enemies nor loving friends can hurt you; If all men are counted with you, but none too many; If you can fill the ruthless minute with 60 seconds of running, the earth is yours and all in it, and – what’s more – you’ll be a man my son. Rudyard kipling Adolph Thornton Jr., better known as Young Dolph, grew up in South Memphis and returned home often. He was in town last week to help donate Thanksgiving turkeys to the community and visit staff at a cancer center where several of his family received treatment. WATCH: Young Dolph’s Last Known Interview

A week after the tragedy, the memorial is still growing, as is the pain felt throughout the community. Fans like Aja Washington came from across the country to pay tribute to the Memphis artist. “He’s someone from our own community, someone here helping us, Memphis and all he’s got is hate, it’s really sad, but to see the support he received, that’s cool, ”Washington said. The memorial is still growing, as is the pain felt throughout the community. People come here crying, people come here screaming, people come here saying they felt his spirit. All kinds of things have happened, ”said community activist Frank Gottie. Memphis Police released photos of the two men they say were responsible for spraying bullets on Makeda’s Cookies last Wednesday, killing Dolph while he was shopping inside. So far, no arrests have been made and the police are still looking for information.



