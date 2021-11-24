Entertainment
Save the dates of these holiday events – Daily Bulletin
Welcome to the first edition of Vacances et Nuits. Were Charlie Vargas andVanessa Franko from the Southern California News Group Entertainment Team, and we’ll be the elves in your inbox this holiday season, sharing what you need to know to celebrate. (Here’s how you can sign up to receive Holidays & Nights in your inbox.)
The pandemic is not over, but as vaccines are rolled out face-to-face events have put guidelines in place that allow a bit more flexibility. This year’s vacation options haven’t exactly returned to “normal,” but we’re not under any close orders, which puts us in a brighter place than in 2020.
We have a large first edition of events and holiday events already underway or to come.
The holiday cheer is happening now
Note: we are still in a pandemic period. We’ll do our best to keep you updated on how things develop, but please check with the event organizers to confirm COVID-19 details and guidelines.
It’s time to light up
If you want to literally make your season bright, you won’t want to miss the Festival of Lights at the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, which begins November 26. This year’s event won’t include the usual food vendors, the lighting ceremony, and live performances presented before the pandemic, but it is worth a visit if you are a fan of Christmas lights.
Festival of Lights
Hanukkah was known as the Festival of Lights long before the Mission Inn existed and the celebration begins at sunset on Sunday. If you’re looking to celebrate with delicious food beyond potato latkes, we have recipes for Challah donuts with sweet tahini sauce, saffron tomato eggplant with feta cheese, oven-fried spicy cauliflower and cheese-filled filo fingers.
Together again
Community events such as parades, tree lights and more are back this season as we navigate the pandemic. Here are some options around Southern California, from boat parades to fireworks to breakfast with Santa Claus.
Holiday jams
For music fans, we have dozens of holiday concerts on the horizon. We rounded 28 shows, with something for everyone from pop to mariachi, or should we say Merry-achi? Most holiday gigs last year saw cancellations or virtual alternatives due to the pandemic, but now they’re taking place in IRL.
A good nutty moment
Even though the past year and a half seemed as surreal as the plot of “The Nutcracker”, many local ballet companies skipped their performances in 2020. However,Sugar Plum Fairies will once again dance across Southern California in these productions.
Christmas ghosts past
What’s the holiday season without the ghosts telling Ebenezer Scrooge how to change his ways? “A Christmas Carol” Returns to Southern California Stages This Season, as are other theatrical productions. Discover everything from “It’s A Wonderful Life” and “Love Actually Live” to Charlie Brown and Motown in the area.
Even more joy
Want to bring smiles to the faces of those in need during the holidays? The United States Postal Service’s Operation Santa program is underway. here is how you can help send letters to Santa at the North Pole this year.
