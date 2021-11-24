Bollywood’s Salman Khan on Antim, the fame and the legacy he hopes to leave behind – News

Superstar Pits On Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma In UAE Action Drama Over Weekend

Posted: Wed, Nov 24, 2021, 7:17 PM

A chance to interview resident Bollywood bad boy Salman Khan is like indulging in a mellow version of Russian roulette. You never know if you’ve been given blanks or if you’ll be lucky.

After countless delays and sometimes even last minute cancellations, when you can finally sit down with the superstar or even have a one-on-one conversation with him, it can go both ways.

Sometimes it can be precise with his answers, that you run the risk of finishing all your questions before the allotted time is up and frantically pondering new ones before your call is put on hold.

But whatever image he projects through his on-screen wacky stories, there’s no doubt that behind the mass hero is an extremely intelligent actor, with a self-deprecating humor that makes you fall for it.

When we catch up with the star before the release of his next magnum opus Antim: The Final Truth pitting him against his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, we must zone the honking cars and various other audio distractions in the background even as Bhai weaves his way through questions about fame, his legacy and why he is there. Indisputable launching pad for a million newbies in Bollywood.

Many of his answers may be straightforward, but he still manages to give a glimpse of the person behind the actor with these succinct words, though we suspect some of them are a bit tongue-in-cheek.

When we bring up the recent video that shows him feeding monkeys with his niece Ayat, his voice becomes more lively and he proudly mentions how fearless she was in the face of aggressive animals.

Edited excerpts from a phone conversation with the star before the film’s release in the United Arab Emirates on November 25.

What made a superstar like you agree to play a cop against a newbie like Aayush Sharma?

The request of the script. It was a very fascinating job for me. I really liked this character (Inspector Rajveer Singh) and that’s why I made the movie. He is a very noble character, very upright and correct

What impressed you the most about Aayush, considering this is only her second film?

When this movie came out, Aayush was not in the running for this character. But then he started to change so quickly and look like this character, that I knew no matter who I chose, he was the guy who was going to give me his 100 percent.

His whole transformation, his look, his body, he worked so hard on it, and did a great job and I thought he deserved to be in the movie because he’s that character now. He broke his hand in the movie and then shot a song, he did action with the broken hand … He comes across as someone very hungry, very dedicated and passionate.

You are someone who has launched the maximum number of newcomers in this industry. What makes you such a generous co-star and actor?

Because my elders and my directors gave me a chance, and they kept giving me chances and the audience kept giving me chances as well. I just believe everyone needs a second chance and if someone is good they deserve a chance to prove it.

Salman, all of your films have a pretty much white and black plot, is that how you, as an individual, see the world as well?

Yes quite. There is no gray for me. It’s either a yes or a no.

It’s been over 30 years since you started as the Chocolate Boy Hero with Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). What was your motivation at the time and what made you sign a film like Antim?

My motivation back then was to become an action hero and my motivation now is to start making a romantic movie again.

Your Instagram profile identifies you as an actor, artist, painter and humanitarian. Which of these roles is most important to you?

You can mistake me for anything in the world, but you can never mistake me for gambling because I don’t play! I never call myself an actor. I consider myself lucky that people are going to watch my movies, and they love me on screen.

You are a mass hero with a huge draw which is second to none in many ways. Why do you think you are so popular?

I have no idea and I don’t want to know what it is. If I find out, maybe I will overdo it and it will be wrong. Maybe there’s something they like or maybe they believe (in me), and I’m within their reach … I don’t see what they see, and I think this is how it should be. A lot of people see something in themselves and wonder why people don’t see it as well. I am just the opposite. It’s hard for me to understand what they (the fans) see in me, because I don’t see it, but it’s okay. It is as it should be.

Is this also the reason why the government of Maharashtra approached you to help them implement vaccination in some areas of Mumbai?

I’ve been trying to get people vaccinated for a long time. People are afraid of getting vaccinated for some strange reason.

What legacy do you hope to leave?

I don’t want to be remembered. I just hope Being Human will continue even after our names as actors are gone. Even if they say that an actor started the charitable foundation … and we can help as many people as possible.

And also after you are dead and gone some people should say that you must be like this man or if there is something that I did not do well then he should tell his children to be what you want to be, but don’t. be like this man. So anyway you get good on both sides

Aayush seems to be in awe of you. He told us how he warned you about social media trolling on how he got this movie

The point is, I haven’t received anything from Aayush. So before even meeting him and before he even stepped into my sister’s life, Sohail (Khan) had seen him in a gym and already decided to take him to a movie. So it has nothing to do with Arpita; it has nothing to do with being our brother-in-law; it’s about a boy in a gym and a movie that Sohail wanted to do and he came over and told me he saw this boy for this script that we have. So he was going to be approached for a movie long before this relationship happened.

is finally Antim a movie for Salman Khan fans or one for Aayush Sharma fans?

Aayush Sharma has yet to make her fans. Aayush Sharma doesn’t have as many fans and I hope that with this film he will have a lot of them. This movie is definitely for my fans and when they see this hopefully they will at least become fans of Aayushs, give him respect because he worked hard.

There had been a conversation that had taken place that Antim is a two-hero movie that I had to explain and say, no, it’s not a two-hero movie; its two different characters and one character is a hero, the other character, will soon become, God willing, a hero!