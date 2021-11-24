Broadway actor James D. Beeks arrested Jan.6 for siege on the Capitol – deadline





UPDATE, with suspension of the actor’s tour James D. Beeks, a stage actor who appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots, Aida, Ragtime, and Smokey Joe’s Coffee and recently played the role of Judas in a major production tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, was arrested yesterday in Milwaukee on charges arising from the siege of the Capitol on January 6. Beeks, who plays in Super star under the stage name James T. Justis, is charged by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia with obstructing Congress with a felony, as well as a charge of the misdemeanor of unlawful entry into a building or office. restricted terrain. He first appeared in the Eastern District of Wisconsin after being arrested Tuesday and was released pending further court proceedings. The tour has suspended Beeks “(aka James T. Justis)” indefinitely “pending the outcome of the hearing,” the producers said today, adding that “the production is giving full cooperation to the authorities while the investigation is underway “. The next tour dates will continue as planned. Read the FBI criminal complaint here. The actor, who also plays the role of a Michael Jackson impersonator, was identified by law enforcement in part thanks to the Michael Jackson Bad Tour jacket he can see wearing in photographs of the Capitol headquarters . The Justice Department describes Beeks, 49, as “an affiliate of the Oath Keepers”. Justis / Beeks in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Matthew Murphy, Evan Zimmerman

According to the complaint filed by the FBI court, Beeks, a resident of Orlando, Florida, was in Milwaukee for representation of Jesus Christ Superstar. He was observed by law enforcement officials during performances of Superstar in San Francisco and Los Angeles earlier this month. In court documents cited by the United States Attorney’s Office, Beeks and other members and “affiliates” of the Oath Keepers “marched in” piles “through the Capitol compound, then walked up the eastern steps of the Capitol. to the area outside the doors of the rotunda. . “ “Beeks was among a crowd, some of whom attacked law enforcement,” the bureau said in a statement. “At 2:38 pm, the doors were breached and the group stormed into the Capitol. Once inside the Capitol, the group broke up. Half of them, including Beeks, attempted to force their way through a line of law enforcement officers guarding a hallway that led to the Senate Chamber. The police force pushed back their advance. Beeks and others with him regrouped in the rotunda and then left the building at around 3:04 p.m. “ “Unlike the camouflage riot gear of many in the group,” the statement continued, “he was wearing a Michael Jackson ‘BAD’ world touring jacket and black helmet, and he was wearing what appeared to be a homemade black shield. . “ The case against Beeks is being pursued by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Counter-Terrorism Section of the National Security Division of the Department of Justice. The investigation is being conducted by the FBI Field Office in Tampa, with assistance from the FBI Field Office in Milwaukee and the United States Capitol Police. Beeks’ most recent Broadway appearance, credited as James Delisco Beeks, was Angel in the 2018 replacement cast of Kinky Boots. It had previously appeared in replacement casts of Aida, which ran from 2000 to 2004; Ragtime, which ran from 1998 to 2000; and Smokey Joe’s Coffee (1995-2000). He has played Judas since the start of the 2019 50th Anniversary North American tour of Jesus Christ Superstar – a production which premiered in a 2017 Olivier Award winning production at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theater in London, directed by Timothy Sheader. Earlier this morning the Jesus Christ SuperstarThe website still listed Beeks (like James T. Justis) as Judas, although his photo and biography were subsequently deleted, with no named replacement other than a backup actor listed in the role. Upcoming tour dates include stops in Toronto, Boston, Indianapolis, Providence, and Cleveland, among others. A September 9 casting announcement regarding the tour’s return after the pandemic ended included a critic quote from the Louisville Courier Journal calling Justis “the mighty singer of your dreams on Broadway.” The North American Tour is produced by Stephen Gabriel and Work Light Productions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2021/11/james-beeks-broadway-actor-capitol-siege-arrest-arrested-jesus-christ-superstar-1234880181/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos