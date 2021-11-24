Slide Hampton, renowned trombonist, composer and arranger, dies at 89

Slide Hampton, a jazz trombonist, songwriter and arranger who arrived on the scene at the end of the bebop era and remained in demand for decades after, was found dead Saturday at his home in Orange, NJ. He was 89 years old.

His grandson Richard Hampton has confirmed the death.

Mr. Hampton made a name for himself in the late 1950s with groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Maynard Ferguson and others. He was considered a triple threat not only as a virtuoso trombonist, but also as the creator of memorable compositions and arrangements.

He won Grammy Awards for his arrangements in 1998 and in 2005 the same year the National Endowment for the Arts named him Jazz Master.

During the 1980s, he led a group called World of Trombones, which consisted of nine trombones and a rhythm section. Big brassy jazz was no longer in vogue at the time, but by then he had become an older jazz statesman, and he was able to insist on bringing his whole band to clubs. more interested in small, intimate groups. Once in the door, he was almost always a hit.