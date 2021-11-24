Actor Gurmeet Choudhary’s last Instagram Live made fans’ day

bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary is known for his selfless gestures and generosity to his fans and was at the forefront of helping the needy during the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, it’s no surprise that during his live Instagram session, he made the sweetest gesture for one of his fans.

While the actor was on his way to Pune, he started an Instagram Live session to chat with his fans, and one of his biggest Banaras fans got the chance to join him live. The girl was so thrilled that she collapsed with pure joy! When she mentioned that she wanted to meet him every time she came to Mumbai, our desi munda, promised her that he would come to Banaras instead to meet her and eat “Malaio” with her (a famous sweet dish from Banaras).

“To me you are my god. What I am today is thanks to all of you. I feel like I’m the one lucky enough to get so much from all of you. It makes me happy to see that you are happy because of me, ”the actor told his fans during the live session.

Gourmet surely won our hearts again with this adorable gesture for his fan, what do you think?

