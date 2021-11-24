Entertainment
Streaming Black Friday Deals Attract New Hulu, Paramount + Subscribers – The Hollywood Reporter
Viewers of Hello america On Tuesday, a special preview of what could be Black Friday’s biggest video streaming deal was offered: a year of Hulu for 99 cents a month, a $ 6 a month discount, or a $ 72 discount for the year.
The fact that Disney is using its ABC morning show to launch the offering underscores how important growing its streaming business is to the business. In its latest quarterly earnings report earlier in November, Disney reported slower-than-expected streaming subscriber growth, with Disney + adding just 2 million subscribers and Hulu adding just 700,000, which brings its total to 43.8 million.
Hulu’s steep discount – its biggest discount since a similar Black Friday deal in 2018 – underscores the efforts Disney continues as it seeks to rekindle the growth engine.
But Disney isn’t alone in trying to use Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick start streaming subscribers. A number of other streaming services, many of which have struggled to take off similarly to Disney + and Hulu, are also using this strategy this year.
Just like Disney used ABC GMA for its Hulu deal, NBCUniversal used the Today show to kick off a Black Friday deal for its Peacock streaming service, offering 50% off Peacock Premium for six months (that’s normally $ 4.99 per month). Recent reports established that Peacock’s premium tier only had paid subscribers in the single-digit millions.
ViacomCBS flagship streaming service Paramount +, meanwhile, is offering one month of its premium package for free (it’s normally $ 9.99), highlighting access to live NFL games and Star Trek: Discovery to attract potential subscribers. Paramount + and sister service Showtime have a total of 47 million subscribers, though the company doesn’t break down the numbers by service.
Elsewhere, before a sale or potential spinoff, Starz offers six months for $ 20 (normally $ 43.99); Discovery offers Discovery + for $ 0.99 per month for three months (it’s normally $ 4.99); and AMC offers AMC + for $ 1.99 per month for one year (it’s normally $ 8.99).
These big discounts all serve the same goal: to attract new subscribers at a time when consumers have more streaming options than ever before. While Netflix has apparently become a prerequisite for streaming consumers (and Disney + isn’t too far behind in the US), the rest of the landscape remains fractured, and below that higher level of services the Massive scale of subscribers remains a long-term goal, rather than the status quo.
But discounts can be expensive, and while advertising can (and does) compensate for lower subscription rates (Hulu’s average revenue per user or ARPU is $ 12.75 per month despite the fact that most subscribers pay for the basic package), it’s ultimately a short-term game for scale, rather than a long-term strategy, as some consumers inevitably forgo services they don’t use.
A report from Kantar suggested that many consumers “surf” the services, switching between them to watch specific programming, before canceling and moving on. Kantar’s latest on-demand entertainment barometer suggests consumers are more likely to “stack” services, paying for multiple options at once.
“This high stacking and growth in the share of platforms maturing in the third quarter of 2021 indicates that below the surface the market may move rapidly,” the Nov. 11 report said. “While we don’t anticipate huge losses for the overall VOD market in the fourth quarter of 2021, the share of subscriptions may continue to change. Platforms that retain viewers with top-notch content will determine who wins in this ongoing high-stack market. “
But just as its massive size gives it a huge lead in the streaming world wars, Netflix is also using it to get ahead of its competition in another area: profit margins. The streaming giant doesn’t offer discounts for Black Friday and even ended its free trial period in the US in 2020. This allows its subscription fees to be counted directly.
So while other streaming rivals fight for subscribers via steep, albeit limited-time discounts, Netflix continues to settle for its full-price offering. But even though it has seen its growth stagnate, and as it explores new areas like games and merchandise to keep people engaged, if the discounts work for Hulu and Paramount +, it’s a strategy Netflix could. reconsider.
