Young Dolph saw the good in peopleExBulletin

In the opinion of all, including his own, it is a miracle that young Dolph lived until 2021. “I have been targeted since I was 17, 18, 19”, he said The Guardian in 2018. The rapper, real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was 36 when he was shot and killed at a cookie factory in his hometown of Memphis last week. He’s left behind two children, a longtime girlfriend and a city struggling to cope with the loss of one of its biggest rap stars. An artist known as much for his flawless lyrics about his near-death experiences as for his sense of humor and selfless relationship with his collaborators and fans, Young Dolph understood that people were not the sum of their good deeds. or their public oxen. He saw all of humanity in himself and in others, and asked the listeners to do the same.

Dolph, a flashy rapper who loved designer clothes, luxury cars and hilarious punchlines almost as much as he loved the city of Memphis, was at a time in his career defined by his work ethic relentless and passionate about helping emerging rappers. The rapper released his first official album King of Memphis in 2016, although he has already gained an following thanks to his prolific mixtapes and collaborations with southern rappers like 2 Chainz. He quickly established himself as a cohesive and prominent voice in the Memphis rap lineage.

He has collaborated with Gucci Mane and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as Memphis legends Juicy J and Project Pat, and achieved mainstream success with his latest solo album, 2020’s Rich slave, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. But throughout that time, he’s maintained an approachable personality. His raps offered an unfiltered look at growing up black and impoverished in the South, but they were also unpretentious and approachable. Dolph wasn’t afraid to punctuate a bar with a joke, leaning as much towards the absurd as the reality. “I took my mom out, the doctor slapped me a **, I don’t start crying, I looked at him and said he get paid,” he rapped on ” Rich Slave “.

But Dolph was more than just a rap collaborator, as he worked to uplift and help young artists navigate an opaque industry. Refusing to sign with a major label, Dolph released music through his own Paper Route Empire via a distribution deal with Empire, and regularly boasted of his ability to achieve national fame independently. It was a path he wanted other rappers to follow, including his most famous Memphis rapper, Key Glock. The couple notably traded jokes in interviews and tagged team verses on the joint albums. Dum and Dummer (2019) and Dum and Dummer 2 (2021). It was not uncommon for Dolph to rent a house in Los Angeles, far from the drama of his hometown, and invite all of his artists and a team of producers to record music. One of the results of these group studio sessions was Illuminati Paper Route, Dolph’s last project released before his death. “I put ice on everyone around me just to see them shine,” Dolph raps on the opening track “Talking To My Scale” before ceding his list of Paper Route Empire signers for a large part of the compilation of 23 songs.

At 36, Young Dolph seemed to have reached his rhythm as an artist balancing being a businessman. A father passionate about organizing an annual event turkey drive in Memphis, he seemed far removed from the dangers he had faced before. Looking back at the start of his career, however, it’s hard to find a cover of the rapper who didn’t wrestle with his rap jocks or the ways he seemed undying. In 2017 alone, Dolph had been shot and shot at, each incident only reinforces the myth that he was invincible. Dolph, it seemed, was surrounded by spiritual forces that wanted him alive more than his enemies wanted him dead. Even though his song “100 Shots” was an exaggeration of the incident in which the rapper’s car was hit, that wasn’t really the point. With lyrics like “They don’t want you to live, they don’t want you to walk around,” the song has become an anthem for anyone who has ever felt unfairly questioned or plotted.

Looking back, the “Believe Me” video is the most difficult to watch. After being shot in Los Angeles, the rapper recorded a video in his hospital room, his arm still in a sling. The video, with its ominous flashes of white light and close-ups of bags of intravenous fluid, turned the violence into a celebration of life. At the end of the video, Dolph leaves the hospital smiling and the video turns into footage of him spending time in a mansion with his son. “We live life and we have [had] some bumps in the road, “Dolph co-manager Jeremel” Daddyo “Moore, told me in an interview 2019 after the shooting, “but now the road seems smooth”.

In 2019, I profiled Young Dolphin for XXLthe summer issue of. It took me over a month to finally get on the rapper’s schedule because he was constantly on the go. At one point my editor and I made a joke about it, watching him post to Instagram every day from a different city. I was generally a little bored, especially with the deadline quickly approaching, but I was legitimately happy to see how much fun he seemed to be having. After a series of near-fatal incidents, he seemed to be settling into a new phase of his career and life. When we finally met, we only spent about an hour together, but I left the interview struck by his sincerity and the attention he paid to those close to him. Sitting in a studio chair, the gangly rapper smoked a blunt while frankly discussing the ups and downs of his life. Dolph, a rapper who had every reason to be toughened up by life’s circumstances, told me he felt “blessed”. It was a feeling he had learned from his father at a young age.

Born to two parents addicted to crack, Dolph remembers growing up in poverty and trauma. Despite this, he credits his parents and the grandmother who raised him with preparing him for life. Often calling himself a “crack baby” on songs, the rapper turned a derogatory phrase often used to stigmatize black mothers struggling with drug addiction and their children into a sign of endurance. “Rich crack baby, mom and dad both smoked pebbles,” he rapped on “Black Queen” in 2018. “Rich crack baby, now I smoke kush with my mom and dad on a yacht. ” The ode to his mother wasn’t the only time he celebrated her or her grandmother, to whom he credited education and graduation from high school.

In person and in his music, he was always clear that the faults of his elder brother were the result of systemic, not individual failures and refused to demonize them for any of their choices. In our interview, he told me that he knew his family was not unique, there were many other black families who were struggling with the same difficulties. He made music in the hope of motivating these people.

“My father always told me when we [were] small, like a real kid, ‘I’m rich,’ “he told me at the time.” I know we’re going to screw it up. But he [telling] me, ‘I’m rich. It is not a question of money. I am rich in spirit. I have a job, I have my children. It’s like, damn it, he wasn’t complaining. It is what it is and he took care of it. [My parents] always kept my feet on the ground. “Interludes on the album rich slave feature recordings of Dolph speaking to a longtime friend of his father. At one point, his father’s friend interrupts the conversation to ask the rapper if he stays safe in Memphis. “Hell yeah,” Dolph replies, before returning the conversation to the stories of the city. Listening to that brief moment again after his death is painful because Dolph seems so carefree and confident, his Memphis accent is on full display as his generally deep voice gives way to a light, throaty laugh. He is fascinated by the stories he hears and focuses on his family’s past, oblivious to the fact that his time is running out.

I thought about my conversation with Dolph, especially our time talking about his family, a lot since his death. As videos of Dolph doing good deeds for fans began to resurface on social media in the days following his death, one in which he gives gifts a Lamborghini to a fan, and another showing him to put back $ 20,000 to two more I couldn’t stop thinking about what the rapper said when I asked him about those kind gestures in 2019. “I just thought that was what you were supposed to do”, he told me. “I was brought up like this.”

Young Dolph was not without flaws. Like many straight men in music, his lyrics were sometimes misogynistic and homophobic. Maybe if he had lived longer he would have continued to evolve, or maybe not. The value of a human life should not be determined by whether or not they give Thanksgiving turkeys every year or the industry beef they indulge in. In the way he commemorated his own family and supported his city, Dolph demonstrated his understanding of people as more than the sum of our generosity or our faults. He left behind a lot of music to help others learn this lesson as well.