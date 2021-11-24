Aayush Sharma reveals his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma knows all the gossip about the Bollywood industry





Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s love story is like a Bollywood movie, where two best friends end up finding love in each other and getting married. Aayush and Arpita got married on November 18, 2014 and are blessed with two adorable children, a son, Ahil Sharma and a daughter, Ayat Sharma. Your partner knows you best, and so, Aayush Sharma spoke about his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma and his love for Bollywood. November 18, 2021, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma had completed 7 years of married life. The actor had taken his Instagram account and posted a photo with Arpita. In the photo, the couple were lost in each other’s eyes. Beside it, he had written a long note for his beloved, which could be read as: “Happy Birthday, love @arpitakhansharma. I can’t believe it’s been 7 years since God blessed me with a partner like you. I can’t believe you managed to survive my bad jokes and stupid conversations. Super proud of you. PS – every year my humor gets worse. Be prepared. ” Also read: Rashami Desai’s ex-Arhaan Khan made derogatory remark to him after Salman Khan asked about the keys In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Aayush Sharma spoke about the Khan family during the “Who’s Most Likely To” session and revealed who in the Khans knows the most gossip about the film industry. Sharing that it is his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma, who speaks the most about the film industry, Aayush said: ” She knows everything. ” On September 20, 2021, Arpita took her Instagram account and shared a beautiful monochrome photo with her husband, Aayush. In the photo, the couple were seen staring deep into each other’s eyes. Along with the photo, Arpita had written a note in the caption, and it could be read as: “My favorite fairy tale is our @aaysharma love story.” Recommended Reading: Shah Rukh Khan To Take Legal Action Against BCN Officer Sameer Wankhede For Staking His Son, Aryan In an Instagram LIVE with Pinkvilla, Loveyatri actor, Aayush Sharma had told his love story with his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma and how it all started 2 years after moving to Mumbai. Aayush remembered coming to Mumbai in 2009 and meeting Arpita Khan 2 years later, in 2011. He admitted that he hadn’t taken the time to become best friends and that they were close enough to find love in each other. He had also recounted how Arpita had told him that she was going to enter into an arranged marriage, since she had planned to settle down. Well, that was enough for the much in love Aayush to panic because he had decided to propose to Arpita. Aayush had said, “I got angry. I called her at 6 a.m. and told her I liked her. says no. Professionally, Aayush Sharma’s film, Antim: The Final Truth will be released on November 26, 2021. Read more : Miesha Iyer mockingly compares her and Ieshaan’s relationship with Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

