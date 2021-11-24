Broadway actor James D. Beeks arrested for involvement in the siege of the Capitol on January 6





James D. Beeks, a Broadway actor known for his work in Kinky Boots, Aida and Ragtime, was arrested on charges related to the siege of the Capitol on January 6. According to Deadline, the actor had recently played Judas in a major production tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, who is now suspended indefinitely. Click inside to find out more … James was reportedly charged with obstruction of Congress, felony, and misdemeanor entering a building or restricted land by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. He was arrested in Milwaukee on Tuesday, November 24, and made his first appearance in the Eastern District of Wisconsin. Producers for the Jesus Christ Superstar the touring production has confirmed it has been suspended indefinitely. They also said that the production is cooperating fully with the authorities while the investigation is ongoing. James also works as a Michael jackson impersonator and was identified in part by the Michael Jackson Bad Tour jacket he wore in the photos of the Capitol headquarters. He has been described by the Justice Department as “an affiliate of the Oathkeepers,” who, according to the US Attorney’s Office, “marched in pile formation through the Capitol compound, then climbed the eastern steps of Capitol to the area outside the doors of the rotunda. . Bees was among a crowd of people, some who attacked law enforcement, the bureau said in a statement. At 2:38 p.m., the doors were breached and the group stormed into the Capitol. Once inside the Capitol, the group broke up. Half of them, including Bees, attempted to force his way through a line of law enforcement officers guarding a hallway leading to the Senate Chamber. The police force pushed back their advance. Bees and others with him gathered in the Rotonde and then left the building around 3:04 p.m. Unlike the combat camouflage uniforms of many in the group, the statement continued, he wore a Michael jackson BAD world tour jacket and black helmet, and he was wearing what appeared to be a homemade black shield. A celebrity recently revealed that she went to look for evidence of the insurgency at the inauguration.

