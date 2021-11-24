Entertainment
Hollywood Christmas Parade returns Sunday after year-long hiatus due to pandemic – Daily News
Excuse Laura McKenzie for her exuberance, but longtime syndicated TV show host Laura McKenzies Traveler is thrilled with this year’s 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade, which takes place on Sunday. November 28.
She is co-host with actor Erik Estrada.
This is our 11th year of hosting, so every year, of course, is an honor, McKenzie said on the phone Tuesday.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. on Hollywood Blvd. It supports marine toys for toddlers.
The CW Network will air the parade as a two-hour special on December 17 at 8 p.m. ET.
There was no parade in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year was actually only the second time in 89-year history that the parade had not taken place, McKenzie said. The first time was WWII and then last year, of course, COVID.
The parade, which first took place in 1928, was not presented from 1942 to 1944 due to World War II. In 2020, The CW collected and televised a set of highlights from previous parades.
We always had our television presence, McKenzie said. And it was a great show, actually.
Not as good as doing it live, however.
This year, I’m just so glad he’s back, McKenzie said. Obviously, we have more stringent COVID guidelines. In fact, Erik and I are donating 10,000 disposable red Christmas masks decorated with Christmas decorations to hand out to people in the crowd.
And driving the cars, all the drivers, well, have our Christmas masks on. And so we encourage everyone to wear them; they are really cute.
Sheryl Underwood, host of The Talk, is the Grand Marshal. Other hosts include actor Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman) and TV host Montel Williams. The special co-host is Elizabeth Stanton, host of Season 2 of CWs Worlds Funniest Animals.
Mega outdoor events with 10,000 or more people come with recommendations from the California Department of Public Health that participants aged 3 and over provide proof that they are either fully immunized or have received a negative COVID-19 test.
McKenzie is all about keeping everyone safe and healthy.
Well as far as I’m concerned and of course that’s my opinion and I think I can also speak for Erik that safety and security is the top priority for us, she said. They always have been. We have always worked very closely with the City of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Hollywood Police Department, with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
We are blocking all streets, so there is no way for a car to approach anyone in the parade, unlike in Wisconsin (during a Christmas parade on Sunday that left several people dead). We have incredible security, we work with the FBI, everyone.
McKenzie strongly encourages parade spectators to distance themselves when possible.
Obviously, when people are standing at the parade watching the parade, if they cannot socially distance themselves, please wear a mask and be considerate of the people around you, said McKenzie, whose show Cain’s two-hour special co-hosted called Christmas Around the World will air Dec. 1 on The CW.
A total of 61 celebrities and VIPs are expected to be on site on Sunday. Among them are Grammy Award-winning artists Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. of The 5th Dimension, and actors Tony Dow, Jerry Mathers, Jerry OConnell, Tom Arnold, Lou Ferrigno and Danny Trejo to name a few. some.
Eleven award-winning bands, including the San Diego-based US Marine Corps Band, will perform live during the parade. In addition, several musical performances which will be broadcast on television have been recorded. One of the groups involved is called Jet Velocity Holiday All-Star Band, which is made up of members of several famous rock groups.
Street performers will be in attendance, as well as a variety of cool movie cars.
As for floats, McKenzie expects one in particular the Idaho Potato Truck. On it will be a 2 ton potato.
I’ve never seen a one-ton potato, McKenzie said, so I’m waiting to see that potato come down Hollywood Boulevard.
Grandstand tickets are available through Ticketmaster.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2021/11/23/hollywood-christmas-parade-back-sunday-after-1-year-pandemic-hiatus
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]