Performers Prepare for Macys Thanksgiving Parade | Culture & Leisure
NEW YORK (AP) Growing up in Chicago, Broadway star Brittney Mack faithfully watched Macy’s Thanksgiving parade on television after performing her own parade duties. Now she’s about to bundle up, roam the streets of Manhattan, and be part of the big one for the first time.
Mack, who plays one of Henry VIII’s wives in the hit musical Six, is expected to perform a mashup of some of his songs live Thursday with his cast mates and band in front of a TV audience of millions.
I have my long underwear and it’s going to be epic, she said. I finally meet Snoopy. It’s really my dream to see the big Snoopy balloon, honestly.
Astronaut Snoopy will hover overhead as the parade returns to its pre-pandemic form this year, with its restored route through Manhattan and high-flying helium balloons again being fired by handlers.
This year’s parade, the 95th edition, will return to shape after complying with last year’s pandemic restrictions. It will feature 15 giant balloons, 28 floats, 36 original and heritage inflatables, over 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus will bring up the rear.
Some of the new balloon giants joining the lineup include Ada Twist, scientist; the pint-sized hero from The Mandalorian and the Pokmon Pikachu and Eevee characters on a sled.
Mack and his classmates have learned new choreography, studied new music, and will be rehearsing in the street outside the department store to get it right. With the weather looking good, she kindly ordered hand warmers and foot warmers for her fellow Six performers. I won’t be home to watch it, but I think the compromise is pretty good, she said.
Her grandmother records the parade from Mississippi while her mother and the rest of her family applaud from Chicago. Mack may be used to performing live, but this time it’s special.
The adult in me who worked so hard to get here is like, you know what? It will be fine. You are in it. Come together, she said. “I think I’ll also feel better when I see Snoopy, so I’ll be fine.”
In addition to Six, Broadway will be represented by the castings of Chicago, Waitress, Moulin Rouge! The musical and villainous. The Rockettes will be there, as will the cast of Annie’s upcoming live-action production on NBC.
Maya Bowles, who will be there to represent the Moulin Rouge, winner of a Tony! The musical recalls waking up every Thanksgiving in Atlanta and making a pound cake with her mother while watching the parade before reuniting with her family at her grandmother’s.
It’s really so special to come back after that long, long hiatus, she said. So much has changed so quickly. I feel like it’s weird for me not to be with them for the holidays, but I’m super grateful for doing what I’m about to do.
As in the past, the New York Police Department said it will block all vehicle access points to the parade route with garbage trucks filled with sand, other heavy vehicles and around 360,000 pounds of concrete barriers. Thousands of officers are assigned to the parade route, including counterterrorism teams. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said there was no specific and credible threat to the parade.
There will be new floats led by the cast of Girls5eva Sara Bareilles, Rene Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps Nelly and Jordan Fisher, while Jon Batiste will be on an alligator-themed float celebrating music, food and music. Louisiana culture.
Other celebrities in attendance will include Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Foreigner, Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America Camille Schrier, Muppets of “Sesame Street” and the last three and current Blues Clues hosts Steve Burns, Donovan Patton and Josh Dela Cruz.
Some of the returning balloons will be “The Boss Baby,” Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Chase from Paw Patrol, ”the Pillsbury Doughboy, Ronald McDonald, Red Titan from Ryans World, Papa Smurf, Sonic the Hedgehog and SpongeBob SquarePants.
The Macys Parade has been a traditional kickoff to the holiday season and spectators often line up half a dozen depths along the route to cheer on about 8,000 marchers, two dozen floats, performers and performers. brass bands.
Last year, the usual 2 1/2 mile route through crowded Manhattan was scrapped in favor of concentrating events on a one-block stretch of 34th Street past the flagship retailer store in Manhattan. . Many performances were pre-recorded and most of the parade performers were based locally to reduce travel. Balloons were attached to specialized vehicles instead of being checked by handlers.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
