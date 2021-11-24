Hellbounds season 1 ending explained

Halfway through Hell, the new Netflix horror drama from creators Choi Gyu-seok and Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, it is clear that the Emperor has no clothes. Only in this case, the Emperor is a group of towering, otherworldly monsters, and their nudity is their volatile rituals that kill people in the middle of the street.

[Ed. note: This post contains spoilers for the ending of Hellbound season 1.]

Despite the gospel spread by the Church of the New Truth, it is increasingly clear to many in the show that monsters are not emissaries of God sent to punish sinners. Rather, they are more like a supernatural thing that cannot be explained. No one knows (or, at least, wants to know it) better than Bae Young-jae (Jeong Min Park) and Sohyun (Won Jin-ah), whose baby received the decree just days after birth.

Baby’s fate becomes the time bomb for the second half of the season, making every viewer wonder: Are they really going to kill this baby? Corn Hell manages to take this very intimidating question and turn it into an even smarter setup for Season 2.

So uh what are the monsters in Hellbound?

Image: Netflix

At the end of Hell season 1, everyone wants something different from the Baby’s Decree: The New Truth wants the whole thing to be covered up, so as not to frighten their followers. Min Hyejin (Kim Hyun-joo) and his rebel faction hope to publicize the decree, to help show the world the injustice inherent in the events. And the Bae family just doesn’t want to be in this situation at all.

No one gets fully what they want at the time of the decree. Hyejins’ diffusion is interrupted by a double agent; New Truths’ attempts to derail the broadcast completely resulted in a conflict that brings out neighbors and their cellphones, the same power of social media that helped propel the church to power. As Baby Toughies’ time for judgment draws near, parents crowd around her, shielding her from the light of the monsters. Once that’s done, only Toughie remains, his burnt parents.

Little is finally confirmed in the moments after Hyejin escapes with Toughie, disappearing into town with a friendly cab driver who promises to keep her and the baby safe. Leader Arrowhead endures his decree like so many before him, with brutality and despair.

In truth, no one knows what monsters are or how they work. While a published decree was previously considered a death sentence, something in Toughies ‘circumstances meant that something had changed, whether his parents’ sacrifice was some sort of supernatural shield, a la Harry Potter, or whatever. thing. As the Season 1 finale makes clear, they look a lot less like avenging angels and a lot more like Professor Gong describes them, like an earthquake or some other natural disaster. It can happen to any of us. It is not about punishing or being punished.

The last twist of Hellbound season 1

Photo credit: Jung Jaegu / Netflix

Episode 6 offers another surprise. In the bowels of the New Truths Museum, Park Jungjas’ burnt body comes to life and comes to life. It is as mysterious as it is poetic; although this was the first intentionally publicized protest, even the former president of the New Truth admitted that he was not sure whether Jungja or anyone had sinned enough to face such a terrible judgment.

Even still, the decrees still explicitly mention that the receiver will be sent to hell after their demonstration, adding to the mystery of exactly where these monsters to do come, and why their supernatural judgment is applied as it is. Now that Jungja has come back to life, the line between sinner and saint is once again blurred. In a possible Season 2, the Hangar will likely be able to report what she remembers (if any), perhaps further undermining the New Truths Doctrine.

Then again, nothing has ever been easier on Hell. As the show progresses, Choi and Yeon are eager to show off how the gods could be interpreted, misinterpreted, and ignored in ways that end up being remarkably similar to each other. Both Myejin and his enemies are clamoring to make the peoples’ tragedy known, even though they do so for very different reasons. After receiving his doctrine, President Jung Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-in) seemed to feel absolved from helping others by any means necessary, even violent ones; his church carries on this legacy until the fierce ends we see in the second half of Hell. Season 1 shows how people can darkly project any judgment into random acts. But the mysteries surrounding the impetus for these acts still abound in the entertainment world.