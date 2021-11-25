Cowboy Bebop original series actor Jet Black shares his thoughts on his character’s race





by netflix Cowboy Bebop is finally out , and his arrival rekindled fans’ passion for the original series as well as heated debate. Mustafa Shakir’s role as Jet Black is one to celebrate, because among all the adapted characters he feels like he’s being pulled straight from the anime . Of course, her casting sparked lots of talk , as fans came and went on the run of the original character, voiced by Beau Billingslea, who shared his thoughts on running Jet Black. The debate took place with the original Cowboy Bebop, because some fans were never able to tell if Jet Black was white or black. In fact, some might have assumed the latter, which confused when producers for the Netflix series called the cast a “change” from the original character. I had the chance to talk to Jet Black voice actor Beau Billingslea and the rest of the Cowboy Bebop anime voice cast on behalf of Funimation, and asked Billingslea (who is black) if he had ever considered the character’s race or if he had been told that the character was portrayed in some way other. No, I just went with it. He was gray. I mean, Jet is drawn in gray, basically, on the show, and I didn’t really focus on that. Mostly, you know, back when my career started, there were very [few] if there are people of color who were in the anime, right? The characters I voiced were not black. Ouji in Legend of Black Heaven, Raikage in Naruto, you know they weren’t black. So that really wasn’t a problem for me, which was really cool, obviously. I was hired by Kevin Seymour and Utaka, and I just went about my business doing my job. Beau Billingslea pointed out that express an anime character whose race was not his was not uncommon for him, so it wasn’t something he was thinking about. Jet Black was, like he said, your gray, and that’s all he really thought about doing Cowboy Bebop. That said, Beau Billingslea noted that he found it interesting that Mustafa Shakir was getting the role of Jet Black for the Netflix series. At the same time, he reiterated that he didn’t have much to share about the Jet race because it just wasn’t something he was thinking about at the time. It’s interesting that in the live action he’s a person of color and you know I’m happy about that, but I hadn’t thought of that when I was voicing Jet. Which is really cool to think that the state of affairs at the time, race was not an issue. So for all those who hope that the secret answer to this long Cowboy Bebop the debate took place behind the scenes, it wasn’t even something on Beau Billingslea’s radar at the time. I guess for fans the debate may continue regarding Jet Black, although after hearing Billingslea’s thoughts I’m inclined to ask, is it really important ? The original Cowboy Bebop is available to stream on Funimation’s streaming service at present. Fans can check it out there, and of course, gorge on the live-action series on Netflix.

