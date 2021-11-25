Anime fans start viral petition to adapt Hollywood’s best franchise overseas





Netflix has dived deep into the realm of anime, not just with its own original series like Baki Hanma, Beastars and Yasuke, but with the recent release of the live-action version of Cowboy Bebop, considered by many fans of the medium to be one of the greatest examples of anime of all time. As North America dashes into the anime game, fans are rallying through social media to take some of the West’s biggest live-action series and bring them their own animated series, complete with TV shows such as The Sopranos and Breaking Bad at the top of the list. To be fair, there have been plenty of times in the past that animated series have emerged when it comes to the properties of pop culture that got their start in the West. Super girls received their own animated series in Powerpuff Girls Z, the popular CW series from Supernatural received, and even the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles received an animated series at the height of their popularity. However, there are still plenty of drama series that have yet to hit the anime world and seeing Tony Soprano and Walter White portrayed in the middle of the anime would definitely be something to see. Twitter user Land Lockd Poland has started this petition that is making anime fans keep their fingers crossed that some of North America’s biggest TV shows have the chance to become anime, with many franchises from all over the world. ‘anime doing the opposite and receiving live action. full-fledged series and films: in light of the Cowboy Bebop remake, I think Japanese studios should make animated versions of American live action shows, starting with Breaking Bad and The Sopranos – Peppa Pig (@landlockdpoland) November 21, 2021 One of the biggest properties that received their own animated series was the Heroes of the Marvel Universe, with Wolverine, The X-Men, Iron Man, and Blade each receiving a limited series. With the success of Deadpool’s first manga series at Viz Media and Batman and The Joker getting their own manga, perhaps more superheroes will arrive in the anime world outside of My hero university. Of course, earlier this year we also received the first animated series for a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars: Visions. Which TV series do you want to see have its own animated series? Please feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the live action world going anime.

