Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ have a Bollywood number with a simple problem

I lived in fear of Eternals Bollywood issue for over a year and a half.

As soon as the rumors started in March 2020 that Marvel’s next cosmic team would include a Bollywood streak with star Kumail Nanjiani, I panicked. I have written at length about Hollywood’s attempts to recreate the musical magic of Indian cinema, often on how they fail . I was cautiously optimistic after I have never , if only because the bar had been raised. But other than that, I had every reason to panic. It’s not like anyone is involved in I have never was going to work on Eternals. Also, this was a 30 second performance in a feature, not a number meant to be part of a full scale musical! Eternals was raising the stakes literally and figuratively, with a massive built-in audience that would watch everything crumble if things went wrong.

When the movie finally hit theaters, I exhaled.

Eternals‘The Bollywood number looks like almost like the real thing. It’s colorful and sumptuous, with respectable costumes, choreography and dances. The set is clearly imitation of Sanjay Leela Bhansali , and I would expect nothing less. There is a sanitized quality in that the costumes, jewelry, and movement have all been sanded down for anything recognizable and palatable Indian to an unfamiliar audience. I don’t like it, but I understand it and I can accept it.

But the song, “After Mera Hero, “is wacky as hell.

I passed this assessment for the first time when Marvel released a tiny clip before the film is released. The dance is hardly in it; the clip quickly switches to Kingo and his history with the Eternals. Yet 15 seconds was enough to allay my fears that dancing would resurrect my old one Smash nightmares. Not once did I think about it Eternals, a film with an incredibly diverse cast, global audiences, and an explicitly South Asian (if alien) Bollywood star character, would do this song in English.

Like any other misstep in the history of the representation of minorities in cinema, this could have been avoided. There are a lot of people who compose and write Bollywood songs professionally, but Marvel gave the job to composer Ramin Djawadi, who created the rest of the film’s score. It is simply unfair to give the job to someone who works with instrumental music and has limited experience with classical or contemporary Indian sounds. (To be fair, the song would sound a lot like Bollywood today if they just let Badshah and Neha Kakkar sing it). Instead, Australian-Indian Celina Sharma provides the vocals, but her ethnicity doesn’t matter since this song is again in English.

Perhaps the most consistent failure of fake-Bollywood in Western media is the lyrics. Either they are in English which Bollywood songs rarely do except when there is a trashy but addictive rap section and this english lady in Lagaan or there is none at all, which mostly kills the emotional and narrative roots of this genre. The only time I’ve seen English lyrics work on Bollywood music is in the musical Bombay dreams, and that’s because the cast played the devil and famous Indian composer AR Rahman worked with Andrew Lloyd Webber on the songs.

Whenever I teach a Bollywood dance class, I tell my students that Bollywood is ultimately not about music or movement or costumes or any of the visual signifiers on which Eternals concentrated. It’s a matter of storytelling and expression. It’s about syncing the lyrics even when you don’t know what they mean, as they liven up your face in a way no studded smile ever could. It is about soul, which is very lacking in “Nach Mera Hero”.

It baffles me that the tongue was where Eternals has drawn the line on too much authenticity. It is a particularly hard look since Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings proved that audiences will happily watch a Marvel movie that is 30% spoken in Mandarin, let alone a three-minute Hindi song. Broadway’s Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman came to create Hawk Eye‘s “Rogers: The Musical”, but when it comes to something non-American, there is no such effort.

If finding an Indian composer and Hindi speaker to sing to is too difficult (it isn’t), maybe think about the entire Bollywood music library? I know that music licenses are difficult, also for an international industry. But NBC got it. Netflix too. The independent house Bleecker Street did the same with the new Indian sweets and spices, which has no less than three very popular Bollywood songs on its soundtrack. Don’t tell me the Mouse House doesn’t have the right connections for reuse “ Azeem-O-Shaan Shahenshah “for an immortal superhero.

I don’t want to be that aunt on the internet judging everyone singing and dancing, but in a very real sense, that’s exactly who I am. I think Eternals has a lot to be proud of when it comes to portraying and getting most things about this number. So in this case, I’m nitpicking out of love. We probably get a Eternals sequel, and Kingo still has to pay those bills, so maybe the second time around is the charm? At least I promise to have more faith this time.

the eternal is now in theaters.