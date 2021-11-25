Michael Jackson impersonator Broadway actor arrested for role in January 6 uprising





Florida man and Broadway actor James Beeks, who is affiliated with the Oath Keepers militia, was arrested Tuesday on charges related to the U.S. Capitol uprising on January 6. Politico reported that Beeks, 49, who goes by the stage name James T. Justis, played Judas in a touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar this month before his arrest. Officials said Beeks was affiliated with the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia organization made up mostly of former and former police and military personnel. Their mission is to “defend the Constitution” at all costs, even if it means breaking the law. According to court records obtained by The Associated Press, Beeks, a native of Orlando, Fla., Has been charged with one count of felony of obstruction of Congress and one count of unlawful entry into a building or a small lot. Beeks joined the Oath Keepers after former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally, allegedly wearing a homemade black shield. Together, the group of about 12 people marched into the Capitol. According to Politico, investigators initially struggled to identify Beeks because he was not wearing the same combat camouflage uniform as the other members, but instead wore a Michael Jackson “BAD” world touring jacket. He also wore a gaiter, hiding his face. However, the jacket also helped another accused identify him. Beeks’ LinkedIn profile and YouTube page show that in addition to his Broadway credits, he performs regularly as a Michael Jackson impersonator. For more Associated Press reporting, see below. Beeks was arrested in Milwaukee and first appeared in court in Wisconsin. He was released pending further legal proceedings. The case is being pursued in federal court in Washington. At one point in the attack, a group of Oath Keeper members and affiliates marched in “pile” formation through the Capitol compound, then ascended the east steps of the Capitol to the area behind. the exterior of the rotunda doors. Beeks was among a crowd of people, some of whom attacked law enforcement, prosecutors said. The doors were eventually broken through and the group stormed into the Capitol. Once inside the Capitol, the group broke up. Half of them, including Beeks, attempted to force their way through a line of law enforcement officers guarding a hallway that led to the Senate Chamber, officials said. The police force pushed back their advance. Beeks and others with him regrouped in the rotunda and then left the building. Online court records did not indicate a lawyer for Beeks. As of Jan. 6, more than 675 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the violation of the United States Capitol, officials said. More than 210 people have been charged with assaulting or obstructing law enforcement.

