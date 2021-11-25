China bans celebrities from “showing off their wealth” or “extravagant fun” on social media

China has banned its celebrities from showing off their wealth on social media in the latest crackdown on the entertainment industry.

China’s Cyberspace Administration announced yesterday that celebrities in the country would not be allowed to “show off their wealth” or “extravagant fun” on social media.

The rules also prevent celebrities from posting false or private information, provoking fans against other fan groups, and spreading rumors.

Besides, Business intern reports that the social media accounts of celebrities and fans will be required to respect “public order and good customs, adhere to the correct orientation of public opinion and the orientation of values, promote the socialist core values ​​and to maintain a healthy style and taste ”.

The new rules represent the latest crackdown on celebrity culture in China as the country continues to strengthen its grip on the entertainment industry.

In September, Chinese celebrities were warned that they must “oppose decadent ideas of money worship, hedonism and extreme individualism” at an entertainment industry symposium hosted by the Communist Party.

The meeting in Beijing was held with the slogan: “Love the party, love the country, stand up for morality and art.

It was attended by senior party officials and show business bosses who were told to abide by social ethics, personal morals and family values.

China views celebrity culture and the pursuit of wealth as a dangerous Western import that threatens communism because it promotes individualism rather than collectivism.

Conference attendees were told they should ‘consciously abandon vulgar and kitschy inferior tastes and consciously oppose decadent ideas of money worship, hedonism and extreme individualism, ”according to state media.

In August, China limited children to three hours a week of online games in what it called an attempt to curb addiction, with the latest ban representing a new step in the CCP’s cultural repression, led by the President Xi Xinping (photo from October 9, 2021)

And in August, a list of “celebrities who misbehave” allegedly blacklisted by Beijing that circulated on social networks in August.

Zhao, 45, and Zheng, 30, were both on the list, along with Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu, who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this year.

Last month, a leaked memo revealed that Beijing plans to ban video games that feature same-sex relationships, “sissy men” or that allow gamers to choose between being good or bad.

Officials said the country no longer sees games as “entertainment” but rather as an art form that must promote what it sees as “correct values” and a “precise understanding” of history. and culture.

As such, the ban will also ban video games involving the conquest of “barbarians” or attempting to alter the history of the Nazis or Imperial Japan, according to the memo seen by the South China Morning Post.

In August, China limited children to three hours a week of online games in what it called an attempt to curb addiction, with the latest ban representing a new step in the CCP’s cultural repression, led by the President Xi Xinping.

References to popular movie star Zhao Wei (pictured in 2017) have been censored on major Chinese video streaming sites

The new memo gave a series of guidelines for game developers in China, or those developing for the Chinese market.

Under the new rules, characters must have a “clear gender” and plots cannot have “soft moral boundaries”.

He added, “If the regulators cannot immediately tell the character’s gender, the character setting could be seen as problematic and red flags raised.”

And elsewhere in the entertainment world, one of the best Chinese TV actresses was fined $ 46 million in tax from Beijing officials and the producers were ordered to stop hiring her.

Beijing is on a mission to tame what it calls “chaotic fan culture” and celebrity excess after a string of scandals in recent months that have brought down top Chinese performers, including singer Kris Wu, who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month.

A commuter walks past a computer and cell phone role-playing game advertised at a subway station in Beijing last month. China has announced that it will ban video games that feature same-sex relationships, ‘sissy men’, or that allow gamers to choose between being good or bad

Shanghai tax authorities fined Zheng Shuang 299 million yuan ($ 46 million) in August for tax evasion and unreported income between 2019 and 2020 while filming a television series, according to an online statement .

Zheng, 30, became a household name in China after starring in the 2009 hit remake of Taiwanese drama “Meteor Shower,” and a series of hit series and films after.

China’s state broadcasting regulator has also removed Zheng’s offending television drama and ordered producers not to hire him for future broadcasts.

The State Administration of Radio, Film and Television added that it had “zero tolerance” for tax evasion, “exorbitant salaries” and “yin-yang contracts”, referring to Shady contracts commonly used in Chinese showbiz to disguise the real pay of actors.

In August, China limited children to three hours a week of online games in what it said was an attempt to curb addiction. Pictured: People playing computer games at an Internet cafe in Beijing on September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, references to movie star Zhao Wei have been wiped from video streaming sites as Beijing ramps up its campaign against celebrity culture.

State media have shifted into high gear to demand changes in China’s entertainment culture.

“For quite some time, moral failures and violations of artists’ law, the cultivation of younger idols and ‘chaotic’ fandoms have attracted the attention of society,” state broadcaster CCTV said. early this year.

“We must restore to the public a clean and upright literary and artistic environment.

In August, the search results of Zhao, an extremely popular actress also known as Vicky Zhao, were censored on major Chinese video streaming sites.

Her name was suddenly removed from the credits of major TV series, while a forum dedicated to the actress on the social media platform Weibo was also mysteriously closed, with the hashtag “Zhao Wei super-topic closed”. 850 million views.

No official reason was given.

But Zhao and her husband were banned from trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange earlier this year, due to a failed takeover bid in 2016 that authorities said “disrupted market order. “.

The Chinese cyber-regulator issued new regulations earlier this year that ban celebrity ranking lists and tighten control over celebrity fan clubs and “chaotic” management agencies.